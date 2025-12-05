Payable.at Launches to Simplify Payment Collection for Independent Professionals and Small Businesses

Payable.at Logo Payable.at Icon Payable.at Screenshot

One link for every way to get paid: Payable.at launches to streamline payments for independent professionals.

Independent professionals shouldn't have to text five different payment links to their clients or keep a notes app full of their Venmo, PayPal, and Zelle handles” — Austin

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New platform consolidates multiple payment methods into one professional link, eliminating the hassle of juggling PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, and other payment apps Payable.at , a revolutionary payment link aggregation platform, officially launches today to help independent professionals, consultants, and small business owners streamline how they collect payments from clients. The service addresses a common pain point faced by millions of solo entrepreneurs: the chaos of managing multiple payment apps and links."Independent professionals shouldn't have to text five different payment links to their clients or keep a notes app full of their Venmo, PayPal, and Zelle handles," said Austin Fernald, founder of Payable.at. "We created Payable.at to give these hardworking professionals a single, clean, professional page that showcases all their payment options. It's like a Linktree, but specifically designed for getting paid."The Problem Payable.at SolvesToday's independent workforce-from appraisers and photographers to contractors and consultants-typically uses multiple payment platforms to accommodate client preferences. This creates several challenges:Clients asking "Do you have Venmo?" or "Can I pay you through Zelle?" after work is completedProfessionals manually sending payment details via text or email for every transactionLost or forgotten payment information buried in message threadsAn unprofessional appearance when sharing multiple payment linksPayable.at eliminates these friction points by providing a single, customizable payment page that professionals can brand and share across all communications.How Payable.at WorksThe platform operates on a simple three-step process:Customize: Users create a professional page with their name, logo, and business descriptionConnect: Add links to existing payment methods-PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, Cash App, Stripe, or any custom payment solutionShare: Send one clean link via invoice, text, email, or social media, allowing clients to choose their preferred payment methodImportantly, Payable.at is not a payment processor. The platform doesn't handle transactions directly; instead, it serves as a centralized hub that connects clients to a professional's existing payment accounts. All transactions remain secure within established payment providers' systems."We're not trying to replace payment processors or compete with Stripe and Square," Austin explained. "We're solving a different problem-the organizational nightmare of having your payment information scattered across multiple apps. Payable.at brings order to that chaos."Built for the Modern Independent EconomyWith over 60 million Americans working as freelancers or independent contractors, the need for streamlined payment solutions has never been greater. Payable.at specifically targets professionals who:Bill clients on a per-job basis rather than through formal invoicing systemsWork independently or run small service businessesNeed to accommodate diverse client payment preferencesWant to maintain a professional image in all client interactionsThe platform has already gained traction among appraisers, home inspectors, consultants, coaches, photographers, contractors, cleaners, tutors, and other service professionals who need flexible payment collection without enterprise-level complexity.AvailabilityPayable.at launches today with both free and premium plans designed to accommodate professionals at every stage of their business. The free tier allows users to get started immediately with no credit card required, while premium features are available for those seeking advanced customization and analytics capabilities.Key Features and BenefitsProfessional Appearance: Creates a clean, credible payment page instead of random text messages with payment handlesClient Convenience: Allows clients to pay using their preferred method without frictionTime Savings: Eliminates the need to repeatedly send payment information or answer "How do I pay you?" questionsNo Platform Lock-in: Works with any payment provider, so professionals never have to switch servicesQuick Setup: Users can create and share their payment page in minutesMobile-Optimized: Works seamlessly on all devices, from smartphones to desktop computersSecurity and TrustSecurity is a top priority for Payable.at. Since the platform doesn't process payments directly, sensitive financial information never passes through Payable.at's systems. All transactions occur within clients' chosen payment providers (PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, etc.), which maintain their own robust security protocols and fraud protection measures.Looking AheadThe company plans to introduce additional features in the coming months, including:Enhanced analytics to track which payment methods clients preferCustom domain support for white-label brandingIntegration with popular invoicing platformsExpanded profile customization optionsPayment reminder functionality"This is just the beginning," said Austin. "We're listening closely to our early users and building features that truly solve their payment collection challenges. Our goal is to become the go-to solution for any professional who needs a simple, elegant way to present payment options to clients."AvailabilityPayable.at is available immediately at https://payable.at . Users can sign up for a free account or upgrade to Pro for enhanced features. The platform requires no credit card for the free tier and offers a straightforward setup process that takes just minutes.

