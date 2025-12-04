Extraordinary Purpose Announces Free Masterclass to Help Parents Build a Calmer, More Connected Family Culture in 2026

Erin Verdis and Chris Adang, Co-Founders of Extraordinary Purpose, leading a new approach to helping parents of teens build calmer, more connected family cultures.

Free Dec 11 masterclass helping parents of teens reduce conflict, rebuild trust, and create a calmer, more connected and motivating family culture for 2026

When parents model clarity, calm, and purpose, teens feel it. Small shifts in our daily habits can transform communication, motivation, and the emotional tone of the entire home.” — Erin Verdis, Co-Founder, Extraordinary Purpose

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Extraordinary Purpose, a leading coaching organization for teens, young adults, and their parents, is hosting a FREE masterclass on December 11th designed to help families break cycles of disconnection, reduce conflict, and create a more peaceful, connected, and motivating family culture for the year ahead.Today’s teens and young adults are more overwhelmed, overstimulated, and digitally distracted than ever. Parents are navigating challenges that didn’t exist a generation ago—managing emotional struggles, communication breakdowns, and motivation issues while trying to stay grounded themselves.Extraordinary Purpose believes something different is possible.A Heart-Centered Approach for Modern FamiliesThis masterclass introduces parents to a foundational principle:Positive family culture begins with the habits, rituals, and behaviors we model — not the ones we try to force.When parents begin practicing empowering behaviors—such as grounding rituals, healthier routines, intentional communication, and lifestyle habits rooted in clarity and purpose—the entire family system shifts.Instead of lecturing, nagging, or micromanaging, parents learn how to embody the personal growth they hope to inspire in their teens or young adults. This approach:- Reduces conflict and resistance- Builds deeper trust and mutual respect- Strengthens emotional connection- Helps young adults naturally adopt healthier habits- Creates a unified, supportive, and motivated home- Parents become allies rather than enforcers. Teens begin to open up instead of shutting down. Families move forward with greater peace, clarity, and connection.Why Modeling Works (When Lectures Don’t)Teens and young adults are not inspired by pressure, control, or more rules. But they are influenced—quietly and powerfully—by the behaviors they observe.When parents model habits such as:- Daily grounding or gratitude rituals- Digital boundaries and phone-free windows- Clear communication and emotional regulation- Healthy routines that support focus and motivation- Meaningful conversations around values, strengths, and purpose…change happens naturally.This approach helps reduce device dependency, improves presence, interrupts cycles of distraction, and creates a calmer, more connected environment where young people can thrive.What This Masterclass Will Teach ParentsDuring this impactful 60-minute masterclass, parents will learn how to:✓ Reset the emotional tone inside the homeCreate peace, calm, and grounded leadership even during stressful seasons.✓ Build rituals and habits that positively influence teensUse your own routines to model the lifestyle of intention, growth, and purpose you want your kids to follow.✓ Strengthen communication and rebuild trustShift from reactive conversations to meaningful, heart-centered communication.✓ Reduce digital distractionSupport your child in becoming more present and self-aware—without power struggles or control battles.✓ Create a more empowering family culture for 2026Design a foundation rooted in clarity, values, intention, and authentic connection.A New Year. A New Beginning. A New Family Culture.“This masterclass is for parents who know something needs to change, but don’t want more rules, more pressure, or more complicated strategies,” said Erin Verdis, Co-Founder of Extraordinary Purpose. “We help parents create change at the root — not through control, but through modeling, connection, and empowered leadership.”Co-Founder Chris Adang added, “When parents reconnect with their own values, strengths, and purpose, their kids feel it. That shift alone can transform motivation, confidence, communication, and the entire family culture.”Masterclass Details- Title: FREE Masterclass for Parents: Create a Calmer, More Connected, and Motivating Family Culture for the New Year- Date: December 11- Time: 7:00 PM EST- Free for all parents of teens and young adults- Registration Link: https://www.myextraordinarypurpose.com/pl/2148720571 About Extraordinary PurposeExtraordinary Purpose helps teens, young adults, and parents build clarity, confidence, motivation, and a purpose-driven lifestyle. Through personalized coaching, workshops, and educational resources, founders Erin Verdis and Chris Adang empower families to grow stronger together and create healthier, more intentional family cultures.Press ContactErin Verdis & Chris AdangCo-Founders, Extraordinary PurposeEmail: info@myextraordinarypurpose.comWebsite: www.myextraordinarypurpose.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.