Enjoy bird-watching? Help biologists gather information during 126th Christmas Bird Count

Salt Lake City — If you've ever watched birds, you know how unique and interesting they can be. Whether you've just started bird-watching or you are an advanced "birder," consider heading outdoors over the next few weeks to help gather important data about birds during the 126th annual nationwide Audubon Christmas Bird Count.

The Christmas Bird Count runs nationwide from Dec. 14, 2025 to Jan. 5, 2026. Each bird count takes place in an established 15-mile diameter circle, and volunteers will be given specific routes to drive and hike through the area, counting every bird they see or hear during the route. All birds will be counted all day, indicating the total number of birds and species in the area.

"For over 120 years, these annual counts have encouraged bird-watchers of all skill levels to get outdoors in the winter to collect crucial data on bird species worldwide. Ultimately, this data helps wildlife managers and conservation organizations make informed decisions on species management," Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Northeastern Region Outreach Manager Tonya Kieffer-Selby said. "Recent studies have shown that over 3 billion birds have been lost in North America in the last 50 years, which is why these efforts are so important. We use the collected data to assess the overall health of bird populations and to implement any conservation actions that may be needed for species survival."

In addition to running Christmas Bird Counts across the U.S., the National Audubon Society is also hosting dozens of bird counts across Utah this winter. Information about those counts — and how to get involved — can be found on the Utah Birds website and on the Audubon website.

The DWR is also assisting in the efforts by hosting a few local counts throughout the state. Because some of the events require a specific level of experience with bird-watching, make sure you RSVP to the organizer of each count to coordinate in advance.

Northeastern Utah

The DWR is again partnering with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Audubon Society to host a bird count at the Ouray National Wildlife Refuge at 19001 E. Wildlife Refuge Road in Randlett, Uintah County. The count will take place on Saturday, Dec. 20 at 8 a.m.

To join in this northeastern Utah bird count, participants should meet at 8 a.m. at the Ouray National Wildlife Refuge visitor's office parking lot. If possible, you should bring your own pair of binoculars to use during the count. You can attend for the whole day or for a short time, but if you plan to stay for the whole day, you should pack a lunch, bring water and dress warmly.

Volunteers who participate in the northeastern Utah bird count may see a variety of birds, including robins, shrikes, Canada geese, sandhill cranes, bald and golden eagles, waterfowl, and sometimes rare species. There's a good chance that you will also see porcupines scattered throughout the refuge.

"I've been a birder since I was 9 years old, and have participated in the Christmas Bird Count for over two decades," Kieffer-Selby said. "All birds are unique, which makes this a challenging and fun event that I love to do year after year. I recommend looking for a Christmas Bird Count in Utah near you and experiencing it for yourself!"

While the event is free, participants are asked to register in advance on Eventbrite.

Southern Utah

The DWR is also hosting a bird count in the Cedar City area on Wednesday, Dec. 17. Previous birding experience is preferred, but new participants are also welcome and training will be provided. Contact DWR Wildlife Biologist Danielle Finlayson at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 801-231-1911 to RSVP.

Central Utah

The DWR is also partnering to host a bird count in the Provo area. That count will take place on Dec. 20. Contact DWR Wildlife Biologist Shawn Pladas at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to RSVP. There may be snow during the counts, so wear boots and dress warmly.

Utah Birding Slam

Participating in the Christmas Bird Counts is also a great way to accomplish one of the six bird-watching challenges included in the new Utah Birding Slam. Each slam has varying difficulty levels and specific requirements that encourage and challenge birders to seek out and learn to identify different bird species found in various parts of Utah. Registration for each individual slam costs $20 for adults and $10 for youth (17 years of age or younger). You can pay for the entry fee online or at any available license agent. Funds help support a variety of habitat improvement and research projects for various bird species.