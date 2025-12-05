Tallywise CFO Featured on BizTV’s ‘Beyond The Brand’ to Discuss Small Business Financial Health

The Death Gap: Profit means nothing if you're running out of cash TallyWise Logo Where did your money go

Watch Tallywise CFO Abid Hussain on BizTV’s “Beyond The Brand” discuss how financial clarity turns small business confusion into profitability.

Just because your business has money in the bank does not mean you are profitable. Without clear visibility into expenses and margins, business owners often operate in the dark.” — Abid Hussain

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tallywise CFO Featured on BizTV’s “Beyond The Brand”: Why Knowing Your Numbers is the Key to Small Business SurvivalTallywise, a leading remote-first financial services firm, was recently spotlighted in an exclusive interview on BizTV’s Beyond The Brand. In the segment, Tallywise Chief Financial Officer Abid Hussain sat down with host Kelli Phillips to discuss the critical financial pitfalls facing small businesses today and how Tallywise’s unique approach to bookkeeping and CFO services is helping entrepreneurs turn confusion into profitability.During the interview, Abid addressed a common misconception that plagues many business owners: the belief that having money in the bank equals profitability.“Just because your business has money in the bank does not mean you are profitable,” Abid explained during the broadcast. He highlighted that without clear visibility into expenses and margins, business owners often operate in the dark, mistaking cash flow for net profit.This insight drives the core mission of Tallywise: to take the worry of financials off the business owner's plate. Abid detailed how the firm goes beyond standard data entry to provide high-level Chief Financial Officer (CFO) insights and operational growth strategies. By reorganizing and rationalizing financial procedures, Tallywise helps clients understand not just what their numbers are, but why they matter—simplifying complex data so owners can make informed decisions.Key Takeaways from the Interview:• The Profitability Myth: A positive bank balance can mask underlying losses; Tallywise helps owners distinguish between cash on hand and true profit.• Operational Growth: The firm focuses on helping businesses grow from an operational standpoint, not just a numerical one.• Remote-First Adaptability: Tallywise’s team works fully remotely, allowing them to adapt to client time zones and maintain frequent, key communication.“We want to simplify the numbers for our clients so that they can understand them,” Abid stated. “We are there to help the owners know if they are profitable or not, showing where expenses are going and what is really making the profits.”The interview underscores Tallywise’s position as a premier partner for small businesses seeking comprehensive accounting and bookkeeping services. By offering high-level financial guidance typically reserved for large corporations, Tallywise empowers entrepreneurs to focus on what they do best: running their business.To watch the full interview or learn more about how Tallywise can transform your business financials, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=86lcjY_PRvA About TallywiseTallywise is a premier financial services firm providing expert bookkeeping , accounting, and fractional CFO services to small and medium-sized businesses. With a fully remote team of financial experts, Tallywise offers tailored solutions—including payroll, and budgeting—to help business owners gain clarity, reduce operational stress, and drive sustainable growth.Media Contact:Abid HussainChief Financial Officerabid@tallywise.com5166531416

"Why Knowing Your Numbers Could Save Your Business" Biz TV's Beyond The Brand

