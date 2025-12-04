Audiomachine Co-Founder Paul Dinletir Announces New Single 'Echoes of Trust' from Upcoming Album 1000 Faces

Composer Paul Dinletir behind his piano at his Los Angeles studio Album Artwork for new single "Echoes of Trust" by composer Paul Dinletir

Known for shaping the sonic identity of blockbuster franchises, Dinletir launches his most personal body of work to date

1000 Faces was born from a period when the world felt fragile, yet humanity felt stronger than ever.” — Paul Dinletir

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul Dinletir, the acclaimed composer, co‑founder, and creative force behind Audiomachine, steps into a powerful new era with the upcoming release of his solo album, 1000 Faces, arriving January 30, 2026. His lead single, “Echoes of Trust,” premieres this Friday, December 5th, marking the beginning of a bold artistic chapter.

Dinletir is widely regarded as one of the most influential voices in modern epic music. As the co-founder of Audiomachine, he has spent over two decades shaping the emotional language of Hollywood. His compositions have defined the trailers of major franchises, such as Life of Pi, Avatar, The Chronicles of Narnia, and Iron Man, among dozens more—establishing him as the industry’s trusted source for emotional gravity, scale, and narrative power.

Beloved by gamers, film lovers, and epic‑music superfans worldwide, Dinletir has developed a dedicated cult following drawn to his sweeping orchestrations, haunting motifs, and unmistakable sound. Now, with 1000 Faces, he opens the door to a more personal and experimental body of work—one that blends his signature cinematic style with intimate themes of identity, transformation, and the many “faces” that make up a human life.

The project includes a powerful collaboration with international vocalist Merethe Soltvedt, whose voice has become synonymous with the ethereal, emotional resonance of modern epic music.

“1000 Faces was born from a period when the world felt fragile, yet humanity felt stronger than ever,” Dinletir shares. “I started writing after watching nurses, workers, and neighbors move through fear with extraordinary compassion. Each piece follows that emotional thread—moments of doubt, moments of hope, and the simple truth that we’re all connected in ways we don’t always see.”

Single Release

“Echoes of Trust”

Release Date: December 5, 2025

Available on all major streaming platforms

Album Release

“1000 Faces”

Release Date: January 30, 2026

