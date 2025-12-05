Simon Anholt in the GOVSI podcast: A country’s reputation is built by actions, not advertising

SLOVENIA, December 5 - Anholt stressed that a country’s image is far more than tourism promotion or public relations. It is a field that encompasses economics, international law, peace and security, history, geography and culture. People experience reality through perceptions, which is why perceptions carry the same weight as facts. Research shows a strong link between a country’s image and its performance in tourism, investment, exports and diplomacy.

He identified short-termism as the biggest mistake governments make when trying to build reputation. National images change slowly, while governments operate within limited mandates. Another common mistake is relying on communication campaigns: attempts to influence perceptions through PR alone, he argued, are perceived as propaganda and therefore ignored by the public. »If it were enough simply to tell the world we are excellent, every country would have a fantastic reputation,« he noted.

An analysis of nearly a billion data points in the Anholt Nation Brands Index shows that countries with the best reputations are not necessarily the richest or most powerful, but those that the public believes contribute positively to the world beyond their borders.

In this context, he highlighted Slovenia in particular. In the latest edition of the Good Country Index, Slovenia ranked 8th and Estonia 9th – an outstanding achievement for two such small countries, in his view.

Discussing the I feel Slovenia brand, Anholt underlined the importance of consistency: a brand should not be changed frequently, because the public connects with it through long-term repetition. Logos and slogans are not decisive on their own, but they become effective when they reflect shared goals and authentic national behaviour.

He also addressed the role of citizens and consumer brands in building international recognition. Slovenia remains less visible globally partly due to its small population and a limited number of globally known consumer brands, which often act as informal ambassadors of a country. For the next step forward, it is therefore important to encourage the growth of new internationally successful Slovenian brands.

To conclude, Anholt offered Slovenia a clear piece of advice for the next decade: »Be more dissatisfied.« With this, he called for healthy ambition and courage to move from local to global recognition – through imagination, coordinated policies and actions that bring real benefit to the world.

The GOVSI podcast is available on all major podcast platforms and on the YouTube channel of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia.