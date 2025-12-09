Ascot Morgan Launches 2026 SMB IT Predictions: From Buying Tools to Building Outcomes

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ascot Morgan today announced the launch of its 2026 Small and Medium Business (SMB) IT Predictions , a comprehensive study revealing how small and medium businesses (SMBs) are shifting IT investments from tool-centric spend to outcome-driven solutions. The report highlights behavioral signals behind this transformation and provides actionable insights for IT leaders, MSPs, SaaS vendors, and ecosystem partners.Key Predictions• Geopolitical uncertainty reshapes SMB priorities, accelerating demand for resilience and clarity.• AI adoption signals separate hype from operational traction, spotlighting real use cases.• Cybersecurity readiness defines SMB resilience, becoming a decisive factor in vendor and partner selection.• Outcome-driven solutions replace fragmented tool spend, delivering measurable business impact.• Partner enablement wedges unlock traction across MSPs, SaaS vendors, and IT ecosystems, ensuring adoption scales with confidence.Mapped directly to Ascot Morgan’s proprietary SMB AI Behavioral Model , the study ensures quadrant-led clarity and segmentation that IT leaders can act on immediately.Executive Perspective"SMBs are at the center of the next wave of technology adoption,” said Robert Takacs, Managing Partner at Ascot Morgan. “Our 2026 SMB IT Predictions highlight how AI, cybersecurity, and partner enablement will converge to reshape the SMB ecosystem. By translating complex market signals into actionable insights, we equip IT vendors and MSPs to accelerate adoption, unlock outcomes, and scale with confidence."AvailabilityAscot Morgan invites SMB leaders, IT vendors, and MSPs to explore the full 2026 SMB IT Predictions Report and participate in a consultative briefing session to apply the findings, sharpen their go-to-market (GTM) strategies, and accelerate SMB adoption.To secure a copy or schedule a briefing, please submit enquiries to: enquiries@ascotmorgan.comAbout UsClarity for SMB IT leaders in a complex world.Ascot Morgan is a leading global insights firm specializing in the SMB IT market. We bring together the right expertise to demystify complex business challenges, unlock value, and drive measurable growth. Rooted in our proprietary A3 Research Methodology, we fuse AI-driven data analysis with deep market foresight to turn market signals into actionable intelligence. With proprietary segmentation and quadrant-led clarity, Ascot Morgan enables IT vendors and MSPs to drive outcome‑focused strategies that sharpen GTM execution and accelerate SMB adoption.Media Contact:Ascot Morgan Communications TeamEmail: press@ascotmorgan.comPhone: (212) 419-0500

