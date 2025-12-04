San Diego Zoo Selects Anchor Operating System to Power Ticketing & Membership

Anchor Operating System will power modern ticketing, membership, and digital experiences for the San Diego Zoo

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The San Diego Zoo, one of the world’s most iconic conservation organizations and visitor destinations, has chosen Anchor Operating System to power its ticketing, membership, and guest engagement. With more than 5.5 million annual visitors and a vibrant community of over 400,000 members, the Zoo will leverage Anchor’s cutting-edge platform to deliver a modern, seamless, and personalized guest experience across every touchpoint.Anchor Operating System currently supports over 76.5 million guests annually, including 19 million visitors in Washington state, and with the addition of San Diego Zoo, the company’s reach will expand by another 5.5 million annual visitors. This milestone strengthens Anchor’s position as one of the largest independent ticketing providers in the world, now powering over 100 enterprise clients globally.Through this partnership, San Diego Zoo will launch a newly designed website, a mobile app featuring digital ticketing and membership management, and self-service kiosks to streamline entry and purchases. Guests will also benefit from a new membership portal that allows members to manage their accounts and benefits with ease. Together, these innovations will redefine convenience and engagement, enhancing how visitors connect with the Zoo and deepening their relationship with its mission of conservation.“We are honored to be entrusted by the San Diego Zoo with such a vital part of their guest experience,” said Nasi Peretz, President & CTO of Anchor Operating System. “With over 5 million new visitors joining our platform each year through this partnership, Anchor continues to expand its role as a global leader in ticketing. Our mission is to deliver a seamless, data-driven platform that empowers institutions like the San Diego Zoo to focus on their core mission—inspiring conservation—while we provide the technology that makes every guest interaction exceptional.”Jack Siembab, Business Systems Manager of the San Diego Zoo, added: “Selecting Anchor Operating System was about more than technology—it was about finding a partner who could scale with us. With 5.5 million visitors and hundreds of thousands of members relying on us every year, we needed a system that's reliable, fast, and guest-focused. Anchor’s platform not only meets those needs but opens the door to innovative features—like a robust membership portal and self-service tools—that will elevate how our guests connect with the Zoo and its mission.”Implementation of Anchor Operating System at the San Diego Zoo is underway, with a launch planned to introduce guests and members to a new era of convenience, engagement, and innovation in 2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.