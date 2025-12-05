Identient Launches the First Marketplace for Verified Digital Twins

Identient

Enterprises can now access trusted, role-specific expertise built from verified creators, offering accurate, attributable intelligence for strategic decisions.

AI is cheap, but trust is expensive.” — Steve Tout

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Identient today announced the launch of its Digital Twin Marketplace , a first-of-its-kind platform that allows verified experts to create, deploy, and monetize digital versions of their professional knowledge. Designed initially for cybersecurity and IT leaders, the platform enables enterprises to securely access the expertise of industry experts through AI-powered twins that reflect their real-world experience and judgment.Using the Identient Twin Builder , subject-matter experts can train small, specialized language models on their own work, research, and insights—producing digital twins that mirror their thinking and decision-making patterns. These twins are then made available in Identient’s marketplace, where businesses can find, subscribe to, and engage with trusted digital advisors on demand.“Our vision is to make verified, domain-specific expertise as accessible and scalable as cloud computing,” said Steve Tout, Founder and CEO of Identient. “By empowering experts to create digital twins of their expertise, we’re helping enterprises gain access to the kind of knowledge they can trust without compromising security or confidentiality. AI is cheap, but trust is expensive.”Unlike general-purpose AI systems, Identient’s digital twins are based entirely on the creator’s verified data sources, not public training data. This approach ensures that each twin’s responses are accurate, transparent, and traceable to a verified expert. Identient offers data privacy: customer questions and interactions remain confidential and are never shared with the twin creator or any third party.This is why Identient was built: to give leaders verified intelligence they can trust, act on, and confidently take to the board. As AI becomes responsible for real business outcomes, executives need more than model output. They need decision-ready intelligence—traceable, auditable, and grounded in authenticated human expertise.For creators, Identient opens new opportunities to extend their influence and generate recurring revenue. A single digital twin can serve thousands of enterprise customers simultaneously, scaling their expertise in ways that were previously impossible.“Identient is the first platform that actually verifies expertise, not vibes,” said Richard Bird, Chief Security Officer for Singulr AI and a six-time C-level executive across global enterprises and start-ups. “In a world drowning in generic AI, trusted digital judgment changes everything.”Together, these perspectives underscore a shift already taking hold across enterprises: AI must become traceable, expert-driven, and grounded in verifiable human judgment—not probabilistic outputs.“Digital twins are the scaffolding of a new kind of legacy,” said Heather Vescent, futurist and author specializing in digital identity. “Identient is anchoring AI in verified human expertise. These twins become trusted, strategic assets—capable of outliving their creators. The future of work will be your verified digital twin.”A growing number of security leaders see verified intelligence as essential to navigating business risk, and foundational for strategy execution.“In a world where every decision carries risk, verifiable expert intelligence becomes a force multiplier,” said Steve Zalewski, former CISO of Levi Strauss & Co. and industry advisor. “Digital twins give security leaders the confidence of defensible, attributed insight—without slowing down the mission.”Identient’s marketplace ensures transparency and provenance, verifying each creator’s credentials and maintaining strict controls over how content is deployed. The result is a scalable, privacy-first ecosystem where knowledge, not data, becomes the currency of trust.Key BenefitsFor experts: Simplified creation tools to build and monetize verified digital twins.For enterprises: On-demand access to trusted, verified expertise without costly delays.For both: A scalable, privacy-preserving marketplace built on transparency and authenticity.Identient is currently operating in private beta with select enterprise and public-sector customers. Organizations interested in early access can request access to evaluate digital twins for cybersecurity, IT operations, governance, and AI oversight use cases.Identient’s Digital Twin Marketplace is now live at www.identient.com About IdentientIdentient operates at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence, digital trust, and enterprise governance. Through the world’s first marketplace for verified digital twins, we provide organizations with expert-built, provenance-backed intelligence grounded in authenticated human knowledge. Identient’s approach ensures that strategic, operational, and security decisions are supported by insight that is traceable, auditable, and aligned with enterprise controls. Our mission is to give leaders a reliable way to scale judgment and execution across complex environments without compromising confidentiality or governance.###

