Dating Expert Julie Spira Launches Free Holiday Dating Playbook to Help Singles Find Love This Season

Cover of The Holiday Dating Playbook by Julie Spira

A new 25-page guide gives singles the confidence, tools, and inspiration to build meaningful connections during the busiest dating stretch of the year

When cuffing season intersects with the holidays, it creates the perfect recipe for romance.” — Julie Spira

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holiday dating just got easier. Julie Spira, America’s Top Online Dating Expert and creator of the Digital Matchmaker brand, has released The Holiday Dating Playbook: Your Guide to Confidence, Attraction & a Little Digital Magic, a free guide designed to help singles navigate the holiday dating season with clarity, confidence, and a festive boost.The 25-page Playbook — published in conjunction with Spira’s recent holiday dating segment on NBC Palm Springs — gives daters simple, actionable strategies to fill their date cards and spark meaningful connections during the highest-activity period of the year.WHAT'S INSIDE THE HOLIDAY DATING PLAYBOOKSpira's new Playbook includes:- Holiday conversation starters to make breaking the ice easier- Profile upgrades to boost visibility during December's peak matching period- Smart messaging strategies for flirty, confident conversations- Low-pressure holiday date ideas that spark real connection- Guidance for navigating Dating Sunday, the biggest online dating day of the yearThe guide also includes a December Mindset Reset, new-year clarity prompts, original pull quotes, inspiration pages, and reflections designed to support daters through Valentine's Day.A PEAK SEASON FOR SINGLESAccording to Spira's 30+ years of coaching experience, the holiday season through Valentine's Day marks the full dating surge, with December and January consistently ranking among the most active periods for online dating. Singles feel more motivated, more nostalgic, and more open to connection this time of year — making it a powerful moment to spark dating momentum."Singles feel more motivated during the holidays — whether it's the desire for companionship, fresh starts, or upcoming New Year's goals. This Playbook gives daters the clarity and tools they need to make the most of it."— Julie SpiraAVAILABILITYThe Free Holiday Dating Playbook is available for immediate download at: HolidayDatingPlaybook.comABOUT JULIE SPIRAJulie Spira is an award-winning Certified Dating & Relationship Coach, Online Dating Expert, and The Digital Matchmaker, with more than 30 years of experience helping singles find love.A frequent media guest, Spira has been featured in more than 2,500 media stories, including NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, NPR, the TODAY Show, Good Morning America, Access Hollywood, and many leading outlets.She is the CEO of Cyber-Dating Expert and the creator of the Digital Matchmaker VIP Experience.

