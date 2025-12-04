Dating Expert Julie Spira Launches Free Holiday Dating Playbook to Help Singles Find Love This Season
A new 25-page guide gives singles the confidence, tools, and inspiration to build meaningful connections during the busiest dating stretch of the year
The 25-page Playbook — published in conjunction with Spira’s recent holiday dating segment on NBC Palm Springs — gives daters simple, actionable strategies to fill their date cards and spark meaningful connections during the highest-activity period of the year.
WHAT'S INSIDE THE HOLIDAY DATING PLAYBOOK
Spira's new Playbook includes:
- Holiday conversation starters to make breaking the ice easier
- Profile upgrades to boost visibility during December's peak matching period
- Smart messaging strategies for flirty, confident conversations
- Low-pressure holiday date ideas that spark real connection
- Guidance for navigating Dating Sunday, the biggest online dating day of the year
The guide also includes a December Mindset Reset, new-year clarity prompts, original pull quotes, inspiration pages, and reflections designed to support daters through Valentine's Day.
A PEAK SEASON FOR SINGLES
According to Spira's 30+ years of coaching experience, the holiday season through Valentine's Day marks the full dating surge, with December and January consistently ranking among the most active periods for online dating. Singles feel more motivated, more nostalgic, and more open to connection this time of year — making it a powerful moment to spark dating momentum.
"Singles feel more motivated during the holidays — whether it's the desire for companionship, fresh starts, or upcoming New Year's goals. This Playbook gives daters the clarity and tools they need to make the most of it."
— Julie Spira
AVAILABILITY
The Free Holiday Dating Playbook is available for immediate download at: HolidayDatingPlaybook.com
ABOUT JULIE SPIRA
Julie Spira is an award-winning Certified Dating & Relationship Coach, Online Dating Expert, and The Digital Matchmaker, with more than 30 years of experience helping singles find love.
A frequent media guest, Spira has been featured in more than 2,500 media stories, including NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, NPR, the TODAY Show, Good Morning America, Access Hollywood, and many leading outlets.
She is the CEO of Cyber-Dating Expert and the creator of the Digital Matchmaker VIP Experience.
