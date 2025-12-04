Olegario Vázquez Aldir will lead the historic renewal of the Mexican Olympic Academy

Olegario Vázquez Aldir will lead the Mexican Olympic Academy

The Mexican Olympic Academy (AOM) has decided to appoint Olegario Vázquez Aldir to lead the future of this organization.

CIUDAD DE MéXICO, CIUDAD DE MéXICO, MEXICO, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mexican Olympic Academy (AOM) is experiencing a decisive moment and, to face the new sports landscape, has decided to appoint Olegario Vázquez Aldir to lead the future of this organization and reposition it as the moral and social authority of Olympism.During a ceremony held on Tuesday December 2, 2025, in Mexico City, Olegario Vázquez Aldir assumed leadership of the AOM with the aim of making it the national reference for promoting the values of Olympism through alliances and a communications plan not seen before.In his inaugural address, Vázquez Aldir stated that leading the Academy is not merely a position, but “a commitment to an intellectual and moral heritage that was born in Olympia and remains alive in every person who believes in the transformative power of sport.”The executive, who is also a member of the Mexican Olympic Committee, noted that the challenge is significant in a context where sport is threatened by “violence and social inequalities, as well as the loss of community spaces,” and therefore he will undertake a “profound transformation” to restore the Academy’s role as a “national benchmark in sports education, ethics, and Olympic values.”A new mission for modern timesThe new leadership of the AOM seeks to increase visibility by moving beyond being merely an institution and becoming part of the action. To achieve this, it will work to reduce the distance between the Academy and communities, helping them feel part of the movement.“The world needs the Olympic values of respect, friendship, and excellence as the foundation for rebuilding the social fabric,” states the institutional proposal.To achieve these objectives, Olegario Vázquez Aldir outlined three essential missions for his tenure.“First, to strengthen the teaching of Olympic values—respect, solidarity, discipline, and excellence—among athletes, coaches, sports leaders, and younger generations. Olympism is not practiced only in competition; it is lived every day.”“Second, to become an open space for dialogue, critical thinking, and research. From ethics and governance to safe sport and the fight against doping, we need knowledge to make better decisions and build a more ethical sports environment.”“Third, to build bridges. To forge alliances with educational institutions, sports organizations, and international bodies so that Olympic education becomes a real tool for citizenship, social cohesion, and a culture of peace.”Game with Values: the operational axis of a structural changeWithin this transformation process, the “Game with Values” strategy stands out. It is a pedagogical model that turns sport into a conscious, structured, and intentional educational tool. This program is based on an experiential methodology that divides each session into three moments: physical activation, sports activity, and a reflection space, considered “the methodological key” of the model.The objective is clear: to instill resilience, respect, honesty, and teamwork both on and off the field.To achieve this, the Academy proposes a territorial approach based on community mobilization, the training of facilitators, the creation of accessible pedagogical manuals, and the use of existing sports infrastructure in schools, neighborhoods, and municipalities throughout the country.Vázquez Aldir’s vision also points to strengthening critical thinking, applied research, and sports ethics. “We need knowledge to make better decisions and foster a more ethical sports environment,” he affirms.His intention is to consolidate the AOM as a space where athletes, coaches, academics, and young leaders converge to share the belief that sport can be an active force in building citizenship.In his own words, the Academy must become “a space of unity… driven by a single purpose: for Olympism to be a living force capable of transforming communities.”Vázquez Aldir concluded his message with a commitment that reflects the new era of the AOM: “I will work so that our Academy becomes a national and international benchmark, an institution that honors the legacy of Olympism and inspires future generations.”

