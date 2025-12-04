Submit Release
Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Friedrich Merz made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

AZERBAIJAN, December 4 - 04 December 2025, 20:10

On December 4, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Friedrich Merz made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Friedrich Merz first conveyed his congratulations on the progress achieved in advancing the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The Chancellor emphasized Germany’s support for stability in the region.

Expressing gratitude for the congratulations, President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan is the initiator of regional peace initiatives.

President Ilham Aliyev reiterated that Azerbaijan will continue its efforts to ensure and strengthen lasting peace in the region.

During the telephone conversation, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Germany.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz invited the President of Azerbaijan to visit Germany. President Ilham Aliyev gratefully accepted the invitation and, in turn, invited the German Chancellor to visit Azerbaijan. Friedrich Merz also gladly accepted the invitation.

