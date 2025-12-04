Advancing Digital Fairness: A Pan-African Call for Inclusive AI Informed by the “SOLIDARITY IN ACTION” Pan-African Solidarity Forum on the G20 — Sandton, Johannesburg A Pan-African Call for Inclusive AI Informed by the “SOLIDARITY IN ACTION” Pan-African Solidarity Forum on the G20

Knowledge Networks advances human-centered, trustworthy AI in Africa, supporting inclusive governance, connectivity, and a new RegulatingAI podcast series.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Knowledge Networks participated in the Pan-African Solidarity Forum on the G20 to engage directly in the session on Democratic AI Governance for Peace and Security, listen to civil society and government perspectives, and help translate the summit’s digital-inclusion priorities into actionable conversations with policymakers and industry. Our focus was clear: Advance rights-based, human-centered AI that expands access, protects dignity, and accelerates equitable opportunity—without stifling innovation.Across the day, participants emphasized three imperatives Knowledge Networks and RegulatingAI strongly support: Affordable connectivity and skills so every community can participate; governance frameworks that reflect local values while aligning with global norms; and safer digital environments that protect those disproportionately targeted online. These themes will guide our follow-on dialogues with regional leaders and technical partners.Looking ahead, we will spotlight Africa’s pragmatic path to trustworthy AI—prioritizing data stewardship, interoperable standards, open and ethical innovation, and skills pipelines that enable youth and public-sector leaders alike. That work begins with listening. It continues with practical collaborations that show measurable public benefit.As a next step, the RegulatingAI Podcast will launch an interview series with AI leaders and practitioners connected to Africa’s 55 nations to explore how these priorities move from communiqués to implementation. Watch our RegulatingAI and CAIO Connect Podcast Channels for updates in the coming months.About Knowledge NetworksKnowledge Networks champions responsible and inclusive AI innovation worldwide. Through initiatives like RegulatingAI, Indianness, and CAIO Connect, it empowers startups, enterprises, and governments to shape ethical AI policies, foster collaboration, and drive transformative solutions. With a mission to democratize AI knowledge, it unites diverse voices to build smarter, fairer futures across industries and communities.About ECOSOCC and The African UnionThe Economic, Social and Cultural Council (ECOSOCC) is an advisory organ of the African Union that amplifies civil society voices in continental decision making. It fosters dialogue, inclusivity, and citizen participation across peace, security, development, and human rights. By bridging communities and institutions, ECOSOCC strengthens Africa’s unity, resilience, and shared vision for sustainable progress.

