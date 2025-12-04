Preschool Expert Abigail Coghlan Shares Why Academic Readiness Starts Before Kindergarten in HelloNation

Abigail Coghlan

When should children begin preparing for academic success?

SPRING HILL, TN, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When should children begin preparing for academic success? In a HelloNation feature, Abigail Coghlan of Spring Hill Academy Preschool in Spring Hill, Tennessee, explains that academic readiness begins well before kindergarten. Through an academic preschool environment that blends play, literacy, math, and social learning, children gain the confidence and skills needed to thrive in school and beyond.Coghlan emphasizes that academic skills do not need to wait until elementary school. In a preschool environment designed for learning, children are introduced to phonics, vocabulary, and math concepts through stories, songs, and interactive play. This approach makes early literacy and numeracy engaging, allowing children to develop naturally without pressure. By the time they reach kindergarten, many are already able to recognize letters, form sounds, and read simple words with confidence.Academic readiness also extends to early math. Through daily activities such as counting blocks, sorting shapes, or clapping rhythms, children begin to recognize patterns and practice problem solving. In an academic preschool, math and literacy skills are seamlessly built into play, creating a balance where children feel joy and curiosity while learning. Parents are often surprised by how easily children absorb these concepts in a supportive preschool structure.Equally important are the social and emotional skills that prepare children for school. Within a strong preschool environment, children learn to share, listen, and cooperate with others. Practicing patience during group activities or resolving small conflicts with words contributes to character development. These experiences ensure that children are ready not only for academic expectations but also for the social responsibilities of a classroom.A well-designed preschool structure plays a vital role in this growth. Daily activities such as circle time, story time, art, and outdoor play are woven together in consistent routines. This rhythm helps children feel secure, while also reinforcing learning through repetition. Literacy and math blend seamlessly with creativity, problem solving, and teamwork, creating a well-rounded foundation for early childhood education.Some parents worry that an academic preschool may overwhelm children or reduce opportunities for imagination. Coghlan points out that the opposite is true. With a balance of structure and creativity, children enjoy a preschool environment where learning is both effective and enjoyable. The consistency of preschool structure provides reassurance, while open-ended play allows children to explore their imaginations fully.The long-term benefits of academic readiness extend far beyond kindergarten. Children who develop literacy, math, and social skills early often transition into school with greater confidence and less anxiety. Those who have already practiced cooperation and problem solving in preschool are better prepared to meet the expectations of elementary classrooms. The habits formed in early childhood education, from responsibility to resilience, provide lasting support for a lifetime of learning.Daily activities practiced in preschool often carry into family routines as well. Parents notice that children accustomed to structure at school follow directions more easily, tidy up after play, and communicate feelings more clearly at home. These habits reflect both character development and self-regulation, qualities that continue to strengthen as children grow.Ultimately, academic readiness is not a goal that begins in kindergarten but one that is carefully built during the preschool years. An academic preschool introduces children to language, numbers, cooperation, and creativity in ways that feel natural and engaging. Within a strong preschool environment, daily activities create a steady rhythm where children thrive academically and socially.As Coghlan explains in HelloNation, academic readiness is best understood as a foundation for confidence, curiosity, and resilience. Her article, Academic Readiness Starts Before Kindergarten , demonstrates how preschool structure, character development, and early exposure to learning prepare children not only for school but for life.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

