Muzzleloader Deer Hunting Season Resumes December 20

December 4, 2025

Sika deer, photo by Earl Blansfield, submitted to the 2020 Maryland DNR Photo Contest.

The second half of Maryland’s muzzleloader deer hunting season will be open Dec. 20 through Jan. 3, 2026. The first half of the split season was held in October. Hunters may use muzzleloading firearms to harvest sika and white-tailed deer during this time.

“The late muzzleloader season coincides with the holidays, offering hunters a chance to enjoy the outdoors with friends and family as they gather together to celebrate,” Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “Many hunters enjoy using traditional and modern muzzleloaders to put venison in their family’s freezer or generously donate a deer they have harvested to in need during the cold holiday season.”

Hunters that participate in the late muzzleloader season must possess a valid hunting license in addition to a muzzleloader stamp unless they are exempt from the hunting license requirement. If hunters intend to pursue sika deer, they must also purchase a sika hunting stamp.

Sika stamps, along with hunting licenses and muzzleloader stamps, may be purchased online through the MD Outdoors licensing website, at a licensing agent, or by calling DNR Licensing and Registration services at 866-344-8889. DNR encourages hunters to consult the 2025-2026 Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping for information on licensing, bag limits, registration procedures, and other regulations.

Hunters are reminded that an antler-point restriction remains in effect for white-tailed deer. Deer hunters may harvest one antlered white-tailed deer within the yearly bag limit that does not meet the requirement of having at least three points on one antler. Any additional antlered white-tailed deer taken within the established bag limit must meet the minimum point restriction. All junior hunters, 16 years of age or younger, are exempt from this restriction.

The sika deer muzzleloader season bag limit is three with no more than one being antlered. An antlered sika is defined as a deer with at least one antler visible above the hairline. The sika deer muzzleloader season is open in all counties.

During muzzleloader season, Maryland requires deer hunters and their companions to wear daylight fluorescent orange or daylight fluorescent pink in one of the following manners: a cap of solid fluorescent daylight orange or pink, a vest or jacket containing back and front panels of at least 250 square inches of fluorescent daylight orange or pink, or an outer garment of camouflage daylight fluorescent orange or pink worn above the waist and containing at least 50 percent daylight fluorescent color.

Hunters should carefully inspect all tree stands and always wear a full-body safety harness while in the stand and while climbing in or out. The department strongly recommends using a sliding knot, commonly known as a prusik knot, attached to a line that is secured above the stand that allows the hunter to be safely tethered to the tree as soon as they leave the ground.

Hunters are encouraged to help others by donating deer taken in Maryland. A state tax credit offers hunters an incentive for donated deer. Other local or state programs are also available so hunters should check with their deer processors.