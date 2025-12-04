River City Laundromat Opens Third Memphis Location with Grand Opening Special

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- River City Laundromat today announced the grand opening of its newest location at 308 N. Cleveland St. This marks the company's third new laundromat in the Memphis area this year, reinforcing its commitment to providing the community with modern, clean, and convenient laundry facilities.To celebrate the opening, River City Laundromat is offering a Grand Opening Special. All new customers at the Cleveland St. location will receive a complimentary $15 added to their River City Laundry Card upon their first visit. This promotion invites the community to experience the new facility and its premium services.The new location continues the brand's standard of excellence, featuring state-of-the-art, high-capacity machines designed to make laundry day faster and more efficient. Customers can expect a spotless, comfortable environment and friendly staff available to provide assistance. The expansion into the North Cleveland Street area aims to offer a reliable and accessible laundry solution for more Memphis residents.River City Laundromat is dedicated to simplifying the laundry experience. The rapid expansion, with three new locations opening in a single year, demonstrates the company's focus on growth and serving local neighborhoods. The community is encouraged to visit the new location to take advantage of the limited-time Grand Opening Special.About River City LaundromatRiver City Laundromat provides modern, clean, and local laundry services across the Memphis area. With multiple convenient locations, the company is focused on offering a stress-free experience with high-capacity machines, spotless facilities, mobile pay options, and friendly customer service.

