The Laundromat Announces Major Facility Upgrades, New Equipment, and Coinless Payment Experience

SALTILLO, MS, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Laundromat is proud to announce a series of exciting upgrades designed to enhance the customer experience and bring the latest in laundry technology to the Saltillo community.As a trusted local destination for clean, reliable, and convenient laundry services, the facility is introducing state-of-the-art equipment, a new coinless payment system, and a customer rewards program—all designed with today’s customer in mind.The upgraded equipment delivers faster, more efficient wash and dry cycles, helping customers complete their laundry quickly while achieving high-quality results. This investment reflects The Laundromat’s ongoing commitment to providing the best equipment available to Saltillo residents.A key feature of the upgrade is the new coinless payment system, which removes the need for coins while still offering flexibility for all customers. Guests can easily use card or mobile payments, and those who prefer to use cash can load cash onto a payment card at the in-store kiosk, ensuring a convenient option for everyone.To further enhance value, The Laundromat is also introducing a rewards program, giving customers added benefits every time they visit.In addition to self-service options, The Laundromat continues to offer a convenient drop-off laundry service for busy individuals and families. Customers can simply leave their laundry with an on-site attendant, who will professionally wash, dry, and fold it—saving valuable time while ensuring great results.“These upgrades are all about our customers,” said Charlie Kinney. “We’re bringing the best equipment on the market to Saltillo residents while making laundry day easier than ever with a coinless system, flexible payment options, and services designed to fit busy lifestyles.”Customers are invited to stop by and experience the upgraded facility and new features firsthand.About The LaundromatThe Laundromat is a locally operated self-service laundry facility serving Saltillo and surrounding communities. With a focus on cleanliness, convenience, and customer care, The Laundromat offers modern equipment, flexible payment options, and full-service laundry solutions including wash, dry, and fold services.

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