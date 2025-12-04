S & C Fuels, Acquires Lutz Petroleum, Strengthening Fuel Service Capabilities Across the Carolinas

S&C Fuels, is acquiring fuels businesses across the south eastern United States, strengthening is bulk fuel delivery capabilities

SPINDALE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Olive Grove Capital, operating under the name S & C Fuels, announced today that it has acquired Lutz Petroleum, a long-standing fuel distribution company based in Spindale, North Carolina. Olive Grove Capital is owned by Ryan Claterbaugh and Garrison Spearman, who lead the company from its headquarters in St. Simons Island, Georgia.The acquisition brings together Lutz Petroleum’s decades-old presence in Western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina with the strategic growth initiatives of S & C Fuels, strengthening regional service capacity and ensuring long-term continuity for customers.Lutz Petroleum’s Legacy in the CarolinasLutz Petroleum has operated for generations as a trusted provider of fuel distribution, logistics, and delivery services for commercial, agricultural, industrial and residential customers. The company has built a reputation for reliability, deep community relationships and consistent service across the foothills and mountain regions of the Carolinas.Customers throughout Western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina have relied on Lutz for dependable fuel supply and responsive support—a legacy that has made the company a key partner for businesses and communities alike.S & C Fuels Begins New Chapter of Investment and ExpansionWith the acquisition, Olive Grove Capital and S & C Fuels aim to modernize operational capabilities, expand service coverage and enhance long-term stability within the regional fuel supply chain.“This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for both organizations,” said Olive Grove Capital owners Ryan Claterbaugh and Garrison Spearman in a joint statement. “Lutz Petroleum has an extraordinary legacy in the Carolinas, and we are honored to continue that tradition. Our goal is to build on the strong foundation Lutz created while bringing new energy, investment and innovation to the communities we serve.”S & C Fuels plans to preserve Lutz Petroleum’s established customer relationships and local service culture while investing in expanded logistics capacity, improved delivery technology and strengthened supply reliability.Commitment to Customers and Community ContinuesThe companies emphasized that customers will experience a seamless transition with uninterrupted service. Lutz Petroleum will continue operating with its existing team, retaining the trusted personnel who have supported regional customers for years.Both S & C Fuels and Lutz Petroleum share a commitment to integrity, operational excellence and long-term community partnership.About S & C Fuels / Olive Grove CapitalS & C Fuels is a regional fuel distribution and energy services provider backed by Olive Grove Capital, headquartered in St. Simons Island, Georgia. Olive Grove Capital, owned by Ryan Claterbaugh and Garrison Spearman, focuses on long-term operational growth, stability and service-driven investment across the Southeastern United States.

