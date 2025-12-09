High-Tech High Heels Elects Six New Board Members for 2026

New board members champion education and mentorship for the next generation of girls in STEM.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- High-Tech High Heels (HTHH), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gender gap in STEM, is proud to announce the election of six new members to its National Board of Directors. The new members, confirmed on November 20, 2025, will each serve a three-year terms from 2026 to 2028.The new class of board members brings a wealth of expertise from the technology, finance, and marketing sectors, further strengthening HTHH’s mission to provide engaging STEM education and inspiring experiences for K–12 girls. High-Tech High Heels is governed by a national board, which provides guidance for self-governed local chapters in North Texas , Silicon Valley, Southeast Texas and Colorado."We are thrilled to welcome these six accomplished leaders to our board," said Laura Steffek, President of High-Tech High Heels. "Each of them shares a deep passion for empowering young women and their strategic insight and diverse professional experience will be invaluable as we work toward ensuring every girl has the opportunity to pursue a STEM career, limited only by her talents, efforts, and aspirations."The new members of the High-Tech High Heels National Board of Directors , beginning their terms in 2026, include:Alicia Dietsch: Ms. Dietsch is an advisor and fractional executive with a distinguished career at AT&T, where she most recently served as Senior Vice President. She is passionate about advancing women in STEM and brings deep experience in leadership, communications and transformation to the board. “I’m a committed mentor and advisor dedicated to equipping the next generation for success,” she stated.Amruta Patankar: Ms. Patankar is a Systems and Applications Manager for Processing Interface Microcontrollers group at Texas Instruments. She is passionate about supporting women in STEM fields and contributes valuable grant-writing and STEM-volunteering experience to the organization. “My passion for STEM motivates me to uplift future generations and create opportunities within the community,” she said.Amy Schnoor: Ms. Schnoor is a Product Marketing Engineering Manager at Texas Instruments. She is dedicated to giving back to the community, is passionate about STEM awareness and provides financial mentoring. Ms. Schnoor stated, "My passion to make an impact and leave a place better than I found it is immeasurable. I truly believe it is both a privilege and a responsibility to give back - to open doors for others just as others have done for me."Brittany Taylor: Ms. Taylor serves as the Vice President of Future Workforce Strategy & Innovation for Data Center Solutions at CBRE. She has experience with operations, strategic planning, mentoring, and career coaching, and is very passionate about encouraging more women to enter into the technology field.Isabel Roco: Ms. Roco is the Marketing Manager for the International Center at The University of Texas at Dallas. With previous experience at Texas Instruments, she specializes in strategic marketing to elevate brand visibility, accelerate engagement, and strengthen digital presence. She is passionate about empowering young women in STEM and contributing to organizations that advance opportunities for future female innovators.Rebecca Day: Ms. Day is a Senior Director of Technical Program Management at Capital One. She is passionate about increasing the representation of women in the STEM workforce and has served on the DFW Alliance Technology of Women (ATW) governance team.Impact to DateSince its founding in 2001, High-Tech High Heels has granted $2.3+ million to nonprofit partner organizations in all chapter communities, reaching more than fifty-six thousand young women and girls.About High-Tech High HeelsHigh-Tech High Heels is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gender gap in STEM. By raising funds and supporting nonprofit and school-based programs, HTHH provides engaging STEM education and inspiring experiences for K–12 girls. The organization’s goal is to ensure that every girl has the opportunity to pursue a STEM career, limited only by her talents, efforts, and aspirations.For more information, visit: www.hightechhighheels.org

