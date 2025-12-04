Breast Cancer Drug Market to Surpass US$ 52.3 Billion by 2030, Shows New mDataPartners Analysis

Leading Innovators Shaping the Future of Breast Cancer Treatment

mDataPartners’s Breast Cancer Drugs Market Global Outlook (2018-2030). Data has been updated to reflect the first nine months of 2025.

Advances in antibody–drug conjugates , next-gen hormonal therapies like Oral SERDs & PROTACs, bispecific antibodies and PI3K pathway inhibitors are reshaping breast cancer treatment pathways.” — Jyoti Surwade

THANE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driven by its high global prevalence, breast cancer - the world’s most studied disease – commands a major share of oncology research, which itself is a cornerstone of the clinical development industry. The global Breast Cancer Drugs market size was valued at US$ 19.73 billion in 2018 and US$ 34.8 billion in 2024. Global revenues are projected to be US$ 37.43 billion in 2025 and US$ 52.35 billion in 2030 growing at a CAGR of 7.05% from 2024 to 2030.Key Market Trends & Insights from the Breast Cancer Drugs Market Report• Based on therapy, the targeted therapy segment captured the largest share of 86% in 2024. Targeted therapy drugs used to treat breast cancer include Monoclonal antibodies, Antibody-drug conjugates, Kinase inhibitors, CDK4/6 inhibitors, mTOR inhibitor, PI3K inhibitors, AKT inhibitor and PARP inhibitors.• Antibody-drug conjugates: ADCs are revolutionizing the treatment of breast cancer. They are poised to become a standard of care across various stages of breast cancer. This class holds the strongest near-term potential with revenues projected to exceed USD 10 billion by 2030. HER2-targeted ADCs currently in Phase III trials (including candidates such as trastuzumab pamirtecan, ARX788, sacituzumab tirumotecan (sac-TMT), Trastuzumab botidotin, Patritumab deruxtecan, and JSKN003, to name a few) are being developed to demonstrate superiority or non-inferiority against the current standard.• HER2-targeted therapy led the market with the largest revenue share of 39.6% in 2024 followed by CDK4/6 inhibitors (36.5% share in 2024). Lilly's Verzenio(abemaciclib), CDK4/6 inhibitor has firmly established a leading position, holding 15% market share ($5.31 billion) in 2024 driven by strong clinical efficacy, expanding indications, and rapid adoption in both high-risk early and metastatic settings in HR+/HER2– breast cancer. HR+/HER2– breast cancer accounted to have the largest market size in 2024.• AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo's Enhertu- T-DXd is positioned to become the biggest breast cancer drug ever in 2030 (approximately $11.5 billion from all indications); its rapid uptake in approved patient populations (Eligible Patient Opportunity for ENHERTUwill Grow to > 80k in 2026 (HER2+ mBC; HER2+ eBC; HER2 low BC).• Roche’s Itovebi is set to become a cornerstone therapy in PIK3CA-mutated, HR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer, propelled by the INAVO-120 trial’s landmark 33% overall survival benefit — a first in the PI3K inhibitor class. With a safer profile and first line approval, Itovebi has clear clinical differentiation over Piqray, which remains confined to second-line use and lacks OS benefit.• Triple-Negative Breast Cancer smallest but fastest growing segment accounted for approximately 8% of total breast cancer spending in 2024. Forecast to expand dramatically to $5 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of ~12.5% from 2024 to 2030. Growth driven by immunotherapies like bispecific antibodies, PARP inhibitors, and ADC innovation (e.g. Datroway, Trodelvy). Datroway is projected to be the second-largest ADC launch of 2025, with global sales forecast at ~$6 billion by 2030.• Next-generation hormonal therapies like Oral SERDs, PROTACs are poised to drive the next wave of breast cancer innovation by 2030, with market potential expected to exceed USD 6 billion beyond 2030. Key candidates include recently FDA-approved Lilly’s Inluriyo (imlunestrant) as well as several Phase III candidates: Vepdegestrant (ARV-471) by Arvinas and Pfizer Inc., Camizestrant by AstraZeneca, Giredestrant by Genentech (Roche) & Gedatolisib by Celcuity Inc.• Genetech (Roche) led the market in 2024 with a 28% market share, driven by its strong breast cancer portfolio —Perjeta, Kadcyla, Phesgo, and Herceptin—which collectively accounted for roughly 70% of HER2-therapy revenues in 2024.Scope of the report includes below the therapies:Targeted Therapy• HER2-positive breast cancer:o Monoclonal antibodieso Antibody-drug conjugateso Kinase inhibitors• Hormone receptor-positive (HR+) breast cancer:o CDK4/6 inhibitorso mTOR inhibitorso PI3K inhibitorso AKT inhibitors• BRCA-mutated breast cancer:o PARP inhibitors• Triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC):o Antibody-drug conjugatesImmunotherapy (Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors)• PD-1 inhibitorsEndocrine (Hormone) Therapy• Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs)• Selective Estrogen Receptor Degraders (SERDs)• Aromatase Inhibitors (AIs)ChemotherapyPipeline Insights:Some of the drugs in the pipeline include• Trastuzumab pamirtecan (BNT323/DB-1303) by BioNTech SE and Duality Biologics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.• Sacituzumab Tirumotecan (sac-TMT) by Kelun-Biotech/Merck• Giredestrant by ROCHE• RLY-2608 by Relay Therapeutics• Camizestrant by AstraZeneca• Saruparib (AZD5305) by AstraZeneca• palazestrant (OP-1250) by Olema Oncology• Gedatolisib by Celcuity Inc.• vepdegestrant (ARV-471) by Pfizer and Arvinas• JNJ-0683 (ARX788) by Johnson & JohnsonRecent Developments in Breast Cancer MarketJune 2025: Bristol Myers Squibb and BioNTech entered into a global strategic partnership to co-Develop and co-commercialize next-generation bispecific antibody candidate BNT327 broadly for multiple solid tumor types including triple negative breast cancer (TNBC). Under the agreement, BMS will pay BioNTech $1.5 billion in an upfront payment and $2 billion total in non-contingent anniversary payments through 2028. These tax-deductible charges will be recorded as Acquired IPR&D Expense when incurred, with the $1.5 billion being incurred in Q2. In addition, BioNTech will be eligible to receive up to $7.6 billion in additional development, regulatory and commercial milestones. BioNTech and BMS will share joint development and manufacturing costs on a 50:50 basis, subject to certain exceptions. Global profits/losses will be equally shared between BioNTech and BMS.

