Leading Environmental Barrister Warns of ‘Sewage Doomsday’ in New People Vs Sewage Podcast
Three guests sit around a studio table recording the People Vs Sewage podcast, wearing headphones and speaking into microphones in a warm, wood-panelled room.
Episode 1 exposes biobead spills, winter overflows and governance failures as experts warn England faces a sewage doomsday scenario.
Featured guest Paul Powlesland, environmental barrister and founder of Lawyers for Nature, delivers a clear and direct warning about the real scale of the crisis. He is joined by Ash Smith, founder of Windrush Against Sewage Pollution and former Detective Superintendent, who outlines the frontline evidence from treatment works, river systems and enforcement gaps.
The episode covers the ten tonne biobead spill at Camber Sands, ongoing microplastic contamination, chemical and pharmaceutical residues entering waterways, and the failure of treatment infrastructure under rising load. Both guests detail how regulatory capture and financial engineering have left England’s water system exposed.
Hosted by Philip Greenwood, founder of Waterways Protection, the conversation was recorded aboard Lightship 95 at Trinity Buoy Wharf on the River Thames.
People Vs Sewage aims to give the public, journalists and policymakers an unfiltered view of what is happening inside England’s water system and why the crisis is accelerating.
Episode 1 is available now on Spotify, YouTube and Podbean.
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/3QU67z9vsP2XwuWqKpRdzh
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JZywLA_dFOA
Podbean: https://peoplevssewage.podbean.com/e/episode-1-the-sewage-state-who-controls-our-water/
People Vs Sewage Episode 1 – The Sewage State
