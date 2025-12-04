Eligible Applicants Required by MUR to Complete Home Swap Housing Purchase Procedures within Stipulated Deadline

MACAU, December 4 - In accordance with Chief Executive Dispatch No. 248/2025, applicants who meet the conditions stipulated in paragraph 2 of Article 12 of Law No. 8/2019 and whose applications to purchase home swap housing have been accepted by Macau Urban Renewal Limited (MUR) in accordance with Chief Executive Dispatch No. 89/2019 shall, within sixty days of the effective date of the aforementioned Dispatch (i.e. by 30 January 2026), make payment to MUR of the sale price for the relevant independent units and sign the notarial deed of sale and purchase for the units. Failure to complete the procedures as mentioned above by the deadline shall result in the forfeiture of eligibility to purchase home swap housing.

Eligible applicants are required to attend the MUR sales centre, located at Shops S and Z, Pearl Metropolitan, Avenida da Pérola Oriental, Macao (at the junction of Rua da Pérola and Avenida da Pérola Oriental), within the specified deadline to complete the relevant purchase procedures. The sales centre operates from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Sunday, with no lunch break. For enquiries, please call (853) 2888 2237.

MUR shall notify eligible applicants by registered post and SMS and respectfully urges them to complete the procedures at the earliest opportunity in order to allow sufficient time for processing.