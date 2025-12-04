Temple Judea, Palm Beach Gardens, Names Rabbi Josh Franklin Co-Senior Rabbi in Innovative Leadership Partnership

Rabbi Josh Franklin Joins Temple Judea, Palm Beach Gardens

Temple Judea of Palm Beach Gardens appoints Rabbi Josh Franklin as Co-Senior Rabbi. Franklin moves from the Hamptons to join Rabbi Yaron Kapitulnik July 2026.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Temple Judea is thrilled to announce the appointment of Rabbi Josh Franklin as Co-Senior Rabbi, joining Rabbi Yaron Kapitulnik in a collaborative leadership model beginning July 1, 2026. The announcement comes as the congregation celebrates over forty-four years of extraordinary growth, a journey that began under the visionary leadership of founding Rabbi Joel Levine and positions itself for an even more vibrant future.”

"What happens every week at Temple Judea is a rare scene in the story of Reform Judaism in the US," said Rabbi Yaron Kapitulnik, who has led the congregation as its Senior Rabbi since 2013. "Our dynamic growth requires rabbinic leadership that can meet our expanding needs. By bringing in an experienced colleague, we ensure that every worship service, every lifecycle moment, every program, and every pastoral need receives the attention and care our community deserves."

Rabbi Franklin brings fifteen years of distinguished rabbinic experience, most recently serving as Senior Rabbi of the Jewish Center of the Hamptons for the past nine years, where he built a thriving, inclusive community known for spiritual innovation and creative programming, including the beloved "Shabbat on the Beach". Prior to that, he served as Associate Rabbi at Temple Beth Elohim in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

"Some moments in life feel less like a new beginning and more like coming home," Rabbi Franklin shared. "From the warmth of your welcome to the music that lifted the room, from your deep commitment to Israel to your culture of innovation and learning—it was clear that this is a congregation where Judaism truly comes alive."

The Co-Senior Rabbi model, while relatively rare in synagogue life, reflects Temple Judea's forward-thinking approach to congregational leadership. Rabbis Kapitulnik and Franklin have known each other for over fifteen years, having been classmates at Hebrew Union College–Jewish Institute of Religion in New York. Their shared vision for joyful, meaningful Judaism, combined with complementary strengths and diverse perspectives, promises to enrich every aspect of congregational life.

As Shimon Peres wisely observed, "One alone is less than one, and two together are more than two." said Keith Paulus, President of Temple Judea's Board of Trustees." Rabbi Franklin brings an extraordinary combination of intellectual depth, engaging teaching, musical talent, and genuine warmth. The Board was unanimous in recognizing that his unique blend of wisdom, creativity, and compassion perfectly complements our community's needs and aspirations.

The Board also extended Rabbi Kapitulnik's contract, ensuring long-term stability and continuity for the congregation. "Rabbi Yaron has been instrumental in building Temple Judea from its foundation, and his continued leadership is essential to our future," Paulus added. "We are deeply grateful that he will continue to guide us in the years ahead."

Rabbi Franklin will relocate to Palm Beach Gardens with his wife, Stephanie Whitehorn, and daughters Lilah and Amelia. An avid outdoorsman and musician, Rabbi Franklin looks forward to embracing Florida's year-round outdoor activities and contributing to Temple Judea's vibrant musical worship tradition alongside Cantorial Soloist Kaylene Cole.

Together with Rabbi Educator Wendy Pein, DD, Cantorial Soloist Kaylene Cole, and Executive Director Morli Fidler, Rabbis Franklin and Kapitulnik will lead a comprehensive clergy team positioned to serve Temple Judea for generations to come.

About Temple Judea

Temple Judea is a vibrant Reform congregation of 800+ households founded in 1981 and located in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Temple Judea known for its innovative programming, commitment to Israel, and culture of joyful, meaningful Judaism. Founded by Rabbi Joel Levine, DD and under the leadership of Senior Rabbi, Yaron Kapitulnik, Temple Judea has experienced extraordinary growth over the past fifteen years, becoming a beacon of excellence in Reform Judaism. For more information, visit www.gotj.org.

