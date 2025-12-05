Biogas Global Market In 2029

Biogas Global Market Report 2025_Segment Biogas Global Market Report 2025 Biogas Global Market Report 2025_Regional Analysis

The Business Research Company's Biogas Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The expected CAGR for the biogas market leading up to 2029 is 4%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biogas Global Market to Surpass $103 billion in 2029. In comparison, the natural gas market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $1,952 billion by 2029, with biogas global market to represent around 5% of the parent market. Within the broader oil and gas industry, which is expected to be $10,208 billion by 2029, the biogas global market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Biogas Market in 2029?

Western Europe will be the largest region in the biogas market in 2029, valued at $46,586 million. The market is expected to grow from $39,760 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%. The steady growth can be attributed to rising energy prices and rising demand for renewable energy

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Biogas Market In 2029?

Germany will be the largest country in the biogas market in 2029, valued at $22,596 million. The market is expected to grow from $19,999 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%. The steady growth can be attributed to the rising energy prices and rising demand for renewable energy.

What will be Largest Segment in the Biogas Market in 2029?

The biogas global market is segmented by source into municipal waste, industrial waste and agricultural waste. The agricultural waste market will be the largest segment of the biogas market segmented by source, accounting for 41% or $42,771 million of the total in 2029. The biogas market will be supported by large-scale availability of manure and crop residues, rising adoption of sustainable farming practices, increasing focus on reducing methane emissions from livestock, demand for alternative income streams for farmers, government support through renewable energy programs, growing biogas-to-biomethane upgrading facilities in rural areas, and the circular utilization of residues as bio-fertilizers.

The biogas global market is segmented by application into residential, commercial and industrial. The residential market will be the largest segment of the biogas market segmented by application, accounting for 63% or $65,736 million of the total in 2029. The biogas market will be supported by rising adoption of household-scale digesters in rural and semi-urban regions, government-backed clean cooking initiatives, growing demand for affordable and sustainable cooking fuels, reduced dependency on traditional biomass like firewood, increasing awareness of health benefits from reduced indoor air pollution, support through micro-financing programs, and integration of biogas systems into community energy projects.

The biogas global market is segmented by end-user into electricity, heat, vehicle fuel, industry and flaring and other. The electricity market will be the largest segment of the biogas market segmented by end user, accounting for 61% or $63,498 million of the total in 2029. The biogas market will be supported by increasing demand for renewable electricity, government feed-in tariffs and incentives for biogas-based power, rising grid integration of distributed power plants, technological advancements in gas engines and turbines, growing replacement of coal with biogas in small-scale power plants, expansion of biomethane-to-grid projects, and the role of biogas in meeting renewable energy targets.

What is the expected CAGR for the Biogas Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the biogas market leading up to 2029 is 4%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Biogas Global Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global biogas global market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape energy systems, waste management, agriculture and low-carbon transport worldwide.

Rising Demand For Renewable Energy - The rising demand for renewable energy will become a key driver of growth in the biogas market by 2029. a sustainable solution derived from organic waste. It not only provides a renewable energy source but also helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The implementation of renewable energy targets and carbon reduction policies by various countries is fuelling increased investment in biogas production and infrastructure. Additionally, technological advancements are enhancing the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of biogas generation, further supporting market growth. As a result, the rising demand for renewable energy is anticipated to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Global Awareness To Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions - The increasing global awareness to reduce greenhouse gas emissions will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the market by 2029. As awareness of the environmental impact of greenhouse gases increases, governments, industries, and consumers are actively seeking cleaner energy alternatives. Biogas, generated from organic waste, offers a significantly lower carbon footprint compared to conventional fossil fuels. This environmental benefit positions biogas as a compelling option for sustainable energy production, encouraging greater adoption and investment in the sector. Consequently, the increasing global awareness to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Increased Demand For Clean Energy Sources - The increased demand for clean energy sources will serve as a key growth catalyst for the market by 2029, as a renewable energy source with low carbon emissions, provides a sustainable replacement for fossil fuels. As industries, households, and governments strive to lower their carbon footprint, the adoption and utilization of biogas continue to rise. Therefore, this increased demand for clean energy sources is projected to supporting to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

Rising Energy Prices - The rising energy prices will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the market by 2029.as a renewable and locally produced energy source, biogas offers a cost-effective alternative to traditional fuels. With businesses and consumers looking for ways to lower energy expenses, the demand for biogas is increasing. This growing interest is prompting greater investment in biogas production and infrastructure. Additionally, higher energy costs are motivating governments and corporations to invest more in renewable energy solutions, further accelerating the expansion of the biogas market. Consequently, the rising energy prices is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Biogas Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the municipal waste biogas market, residential biogas market, and biogas to electricity market Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $172 billion in market value by 2029, driven by advances in automation, enhanced accuracy in defect detection, and expanding applications across healthcare and manufacturing sectors. This surge reflects the accelerating adoption of AI technologies that enable real-time, high-precision inspection and quality control, fuelling transformative growth within the broader AI visual inspection industry.

The residential biogas market is projected to grow by $65,736 million, the biogas-to-electricity market by $63,498 million, and the municipal waste biogas market by $42,771 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

