Wysa Launches Multilingual Capabilities to Broaden Access to Mental Health Support Globally

Wysa expands clinically validated AI mental health support to nine languages, enabling global enterprises to deliver equitable care at scale.

By expanding language coverage for our enterprise solutions, we’re empowering organizations to break down barriers, boost engagement, and deliver measurable mental health outcomes globally.” — Jo Aggarwal, CEO

MA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wysa Launches Multilingual Capabilities to Broaden Access to Mental Health Support GloballyWysa, the world’s leading AI-powered mental health platform, today announced the expansion of its clinically validated digital mental health support to include six additional languages: French, German, Italian, Arabic, Japanese, and Brazilian Portuguese. This launch builds on existing support for English, Spanish, and Hindi, empowering Wysa to serve a truly global user base with empathetic, high-quality care.With this enhancement, enterprise organizations, including healthcare providers, insurers, and large employers, can now offer Wysa’s Digital Intake Assistant and Self-Help App in nine major languages. This multilingual approach allows organizations to deliver equitable, culturally relevant mental health support to diverse workforces and member populations across North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and the Middle East.“Our mission is to make mental health support universally accessible,” said Jo Aggarwal, CEO and Founder of Wysa. “By expanding language coverage for our enterprise solutions, we’re empowering organizations to break down barriers, boost engagement, and deliver measurable mental health outcomes globally.”Wysa’s expanded language support for enterprise clients includes a Digital Intake Assistant, a conversational onboarding tool for personalizing care pathways and streamlining referrals, now available in French, German, Italian, Arabic, Japanese, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, Hindi, and English. The Wysa Self-Help App provides evidence-based support for anxiety, depression, sleep, and stress, and is available in all nine languages, in both standalone and white-labeled enterprise formats.Wysa partners with over 150 organizations worldwide including national health systems, Fortune 500 employers, and major insurers. With this expansion, organizations can provide truly inclusive mental health support to their global teams and populations.About WysaWysa is the global leader in safe, evidence-based AI for mental health, with more than a billion conversations supporting 7 million people across 100 countries. Designed from the outset with a robust human-in-the-loop safety model, Wysa sets the standard for responsible AI in mental health, detecting risk, delivering clinically grounded safety planning, and providing safe guidance where people need it most.Wysa partners with leading healthcare providers, employers, and governments worldwide, including the NHS in the UK, major insurers in the US, and national-scale impact programmes in India. Its employer offering focuses on reducing burnout risk through cognitive reappraisal, behaviour-change nudges, and measurable improvements in employee engagement.Backed by more than 45 peer-reviewed publications, Wysa is pioneering the future of hybrid AI-and-human care, proving that mental health support can be safe, scalable, and measurably effective.For enterprise inquiries or to schedule a demo, contact: press@wysa.com

Wysa app

