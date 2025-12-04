Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market Is Going to Boom | Orbis Biosciences, Inc., Merck and Co., Inc, Alkermes plc

Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market

Global controlled release drug delivery market is estimated to be valued at USD 58.18 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 119.34 Bn by 2032.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market is estimated to be valued at USD 58.18 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 119.34 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% from 2025 to 2032. Pharmaceutical companies are boosting demand for controlled release drug delivery solutions by introducing advanced therapies that improve patient adherence, reduce dosing frequency, and maintain steady drug concentrations. Based on technology, Wurster technique segment is expected to account for more than one-fourth of the global controlled release drug delivery market share in 2025.By therapeutic area, oncology segment is slated to lead the industry with a share of 24.7% in 2025, owing to growing need to reduce the systemic toxicity of chemotherapy.Based on application, injectables segment is anticipated to hold largest market share of 30.62% in 2025, owing to rising demand for long‑acting formulations.North America dominates the global controlled release drug delivery industry with an estimated share of 40.6% in 2025. This is mostly due to high prevalence of chronic diseases, rising adoption of oral controlled release formulations, and advancements in controlled release drug delivery technology.Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing sustained release drug delivery market, owing to rising popularity of injectable controlled release therapies and increasing penetration of leading controlled release drug delivery system manufacturers. This is mostly due to high prevalence of chronic diseases, rising adoption of oral controlled release formulations, and advancements in controlled release drug delivery technology.Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing sustained release drug delivery market, owing to rising popularity of injectable controlled release therapies and increasing penetration of leading controlled release drug delivery system manufacturers.Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Spurring Market GrowthThe global controlled release drug delivery market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. This is mostly due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing demand for enhanced patient compliance, surging popularity of micro-encapsulation drug delivery, and advancements in controlled release drug delivery technologies.The global incidence of chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and neurological disorders continues to increase. This trend is creating greater demand for long-acting, maintenance therapies. Controlled-release drug delivery systems, including oral, injectable, and implantable formulations, help manage such conditions by ensuring sustained therapeutic drug levels as well as reducing dosing frequency.Controlled release formulations enable sustained drug levels, reducing the need for frequent dosing. This improves convenience and adherence for patients, which is especially valuable in chronic therapy contexts. Thus, as the cases of chronic diseases continue to rise, so will demand for controlled release drug delivery systems.High Manufacturing Costs and Regulatory Hurdles Limiting GrowthThe global controlled release drug delivery market outlook appears promising, owing to high prevalence of chronic diseases and rising demand for improved patient compliance. However, high manufacturing costs and regulatory challenges might limit CRDDS market growth to some extent during the forecast period.Developing advanced controlled-release medicines needs special technologies like microencapsulation, nanoparticles, osmotic pumps, and polymer-based systems. These technologies are costly, which makes it harder for small and medium-sized pharmaceutical companies to enter the market.Moreover, regulatory agencies impose stringent requirements for controlled release drug delivery systems. They must demonstrate long-term safety, stability, bioequivalence/consistent release profiles, and proper quality control over extended durations. Growing Demand for Improved Patient Compliance Unlocking Growth ProspectsRising demand for improved patient compliance is creating growth opportunities for controlled-release drug delivery market. Controlled release drug delivery technology is emerging as an ideal alternative to combat problems associated with conventional drug delivery.Conventional drug regimens often require frequent dosing, which can lead to non-adherence, sub-optimal therapeutic outcomes, and increased side effects. This is where controlled-release formulations step in, helping to mitigate these issues.Controlled release drug delivery helps maintain more stable plasma/tissue drug concentrations over time, avoiding the peaks and troughs typical of conventional dosing like tablets or injections. This improves therapeutic outcomes, reduces side effects, and enhances convenience.Studies show that controlled-release systems maintain stable drug levels, enhance efficacy, and reduce dosing frequency. These benefits, in turn, help with adherence, which is especially crucial in chronic therapies. They have the tendency to overcome limitations of conventional dosage forms, including poor bioavailability and plasma‑level fluctuations, enabling sustained, controlled release and better therapeutic effects.Emerging Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market TrendsEscalating need for enhanced bioavailability, reduced toxicity, and better therapeutic control is making controlled‑release drug delivery attractive. Controlled‑release systems can improve bioavailability and drug stability, reduce fluctuations in plasma drug concentrations, and minimize adverse effects related to peak doses or toxicity. This makes controlled‑release an ideal option for advanced therapies like biologics, peptides, and complex molecules.Rise of personalized medicine and patient-centric care is fueling demand for controlled release drug delivery technologies. Individualized and precision medicine, including tailored dosing regimens, targeted delivery, and long-acting therapies, favors controlled release systems, which can be customized for patient convenience and therapeutic needs.Technological advancements are boosting controlled release drug delivery market growth. Rapid innovation in delivery platforms like nanoparticles, polymer-based matrices, microencapsulation, long-acting injectables, and implantable devices is enabling precise, safe, and efficient controlled-release drug formulations. These technologies support complex molecules such as biologics, peptides, and proteins, improving stability, bioavailability, and targeted delivery, making advanced therapies more effective and convenient for patients.Technological improvements are boosting controlled release drug delivery market growth. New methods like nanoparticles, polymer-based systems, microencapsulation, long-acting injections, and implantable devices allow medicines to be released in a precise, safe, and efficient way. These technologies help deliver complex drugs, such as biologics, peptides, and proteins, more effectively by improving their stability, absorption, and targeting, making treatments more effective and easier for patients to use.Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/7133 Analyst’s View“The global controlled-release drug delivery market is experiencing strong growth, owing to rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for improved patient compliance, advancements in drug delivery technologies, and evolving prescriptive trends. Companies focusing on innovative, safe, and patient-centric controlled release solutions are well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for chronic disease therapies,” said a senior CMI analyst.Competitor InsightsKey companies in controlled release drug delivery market report:Merck and Co., Inc.Orbis Biosciences, Inc.Alkermes plcCoating Place, Inc.Corium International, Inc.Johnson and JohnsonDepomed, Inc.Pfizer, Inc.CapsugelAbbott LaboratoriesRoche Holdings AGAradigm CorporationBaxter International Inc.AstraZenecaBristol-Myers Squibb CompanyTeva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.Key DevelopmentsIn October 2025, Alkermes plc announced that it had agreed to acquire Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in a deal worth roughly US $2.1 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, pending regulatory and shareholder approvals.In March 2025, Corium Innovations showcased its transdermal and oral thin‑film drug delivery technologies at DCAT Week (Drug, Chemical & Associated Technologies Association Week). The company highlighted its ground‑breaking transdermal platform that enables controlled delivery of medication through the skin.In July 2024, Pfizer announced it had selected its preferred once-daily modified-release formulation for Danuglipron, an oral GLP-1 receptor agonist.About Us:Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. 