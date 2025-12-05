Microbiology Culture Market Set to Boom: USD 22.05 Billion by 2032 with 9.2% CAGR Growth | Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG

Microbiology Culture Market

According to a study by Coherent Market Insights, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% in terms of revenue over the forecast period (2025-2032).

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Microbiology Culture Market size is estimated at USD 11.91 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 22.05 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 9.2%. The microbiology culture market is expanding steadily, supported by rising demand for accurate pathogen detection, growing prevalence of infectious diseases, and increased use of culture media in clinical diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, and food safety testing. Advancements in microbial identification technologies, along with expanding R&D activities in biotechnology and life sciences, are further driving market growth across global laboratories.Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/8793 Global Microbiology Culture Market Key TakeawaysCulture media segment is expected to have the largest market share in 2025 at around 44.5% due to the importance in microbiological research, diagnostics, and quality control.Bacterial culture segment is projected to contribute 25.5% of market share in 2025 due to its basic usage in healthcare, agricultural, and industrial sectors.Liquid culture segment is projected to capture a market share of about 35.4% in 2025.North America is projected to lead the market with a share of 40.5% in 2025, with support of advanced laboratory infrastructure and high adoption of automated culture systems.Asia Pacific is expected to be fastest-growing region with estimated market share of 24.3% in 2025, driven by rising investment in healthcare diagnostics and research facilities.Rising Demand for Microbial Culture in Water TestingThe rising attention towards water safety and quality is driving microbiology culture market demand in industrial and municipal sectors. Laboratories are using more advanced microbial identification systems and tools to detect contaminants in water samples accurately. This trend is adding to growth of microbiology culture market, where there is an increase in investments in water testing technologies.Government regulations and stringent safety standards are driving an increase in frequent microbial testing, which is good for microbiology culture industry. Water testing laboratories are upgrading their workflows with automated solutions to improve efficiency and accuracy. As a result, microbiology culture market report shows an increasing interest from the environmental monitoring agencies and industrial testing labs.Christmas Exclusive Deal – Grab up to 40% Off on This Research Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/8793 High Costs of Culture Media and Equipment ChallengeRising costs of reagents and equipment are significantly affecting microbiology culture market demand and limiting the investments of small labs. The high cost of automated systems and microbial identification tools also impacts microbiology culture market size. This forms a barrier for laboratories looking to expand their ability to perform microbiology testing efficiently.Additionally, procurement of specialized laboratory consumables for microbiology contributes to operational expenses, impacting the overall microbiology culture market demand in emerging regions. Clinical and research labs often do not upgrade in time because of budget restrictions, which means newer technologies take a long time to be adopted. Efficient planning and cost optimization are important to keep the profitability going on.Rapid and Automated Culture Systems Drive OpportunitiesThe adoption of automated culture systems is creating significant opportunities in microbiology culture market, enabling faster and more accurate microbial testing. Laboratories are increasingly relying on automation to streamline workflows and reduce manual errors. This trend is expected to enhance overall efficiency in microbial diagnostics.Integration of advanced microbial identification systems with automation technologies is further boosting microbiology culture market demand. The use of these systems allows laboratories to process larger sample volumes with consistent quality. As a result, adoption of rapid and automated culture platforms is becoming a key factor in expanding laboratory capabilities globally.Emerging Trends for Microbiology Culture MarketRising Use of Microbial Monitoring in Water & Food TestingGrowing awareness of contamination risks is driving microbiology culture market as more labs are investing in quality testing. Many facilities now use digital applications to monitor the condition of samples in real time. This change is also driving higher dependence on clinical microbiology testing market.Expansion of Industrial Bioprocessing ApplicationsBiotech and fermentation industries are rapidly adopting microbial culture methods to enhance production yields. The rising industrial adoption is improving microbiology culture market share across multiple sectors. Growing investments also support microbial identification systems market for precise organism profiling.Adoption of Automated and High-Throughput PlatformsLabs are moving toward faster workflows as automation reduces manual handling and improves reliability. This change is strengthening the demand for detailed microbiology culture market for technology planning. It also aligns with advancements in automated culture systems market, which support faster results.Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/8793 Analyst’s View“The global microbiology culture market is poised for steady growth as clinical diagnostics and food-safety testing demand more reliable and high-throughput solutions. Companies offering automated culture systems, advanced microbial identification, and high-quality consumables are well-positioned to capture market opportunities. Continued investment in laboratory automation, rapid testing platforms, and quality control solutions is expected to drive broader adoption across healthcare, pharma, and food industries,” said a senior analyst at CMI.Competitor InsightsKey companies operating in microbiology culture market report include:Thermo Fisher ScientificMerck KGaASartorius AGDanaher CorporationLonza Group LtdBecton, Dickinson and CompanyBio-Rad LaboratoriesFUJIFILM Irvine ScientificHiMedia LaboratoriesCorning IncorporatedAvantor IncGE HealthcareAjinomoto Co., Inc.Caisson LaboratoriesPAN-Biotech GmbHRecent DevelopmentsIn June 2025, the Align Foundation partnered with ATCC to develop the world’s largest public, AI-ready microbial phenotyping dataset, covering 1,000 microbial strains across 1,000 cultivation conditions.In March 2025, Merck announced a decision to invest in brand-new Bioprocessing Production Center in Daejeon, South Korea, with investment of over €300 million. The facility will support biotech manufacturing with dry powder cell culture media, process liquids, small-scale pre-GMP production, and sterile sampling systems.About Us:Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.