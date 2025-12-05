SKYAZEN™ Establishes India Subsidiary

SKYAZEN™ Promise Sunil Kumar Kumaran, Founder & CEO SKYAZEN™ Syamala Sunil Kumaran, Director SKYAZEN™

Global Advisory & IT Consulting firm SKYAZEN™ Announces Strategic India Subsidiary Launch to Revolutionize Micro GCC's for Startups, SMEs And Enterprises

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SKYAZEN ™, a global advisory & technology consulting, digital transformation and AI company, today announced the official establishment of its India subsidiary, marking a major milestone in its global expansion strategy. This launch is driven by a commitment to the company's core philosophy: "We walk to win, not run to ruin," and its strategic goal to build local and lead global.The India operations are specifically designed to address a critical market need: enabling startups and medium-sized enterprises to successfully compete for top-tier talent amidst the deluge of large enterprises establishing Global Capability Centers (GCCs) creating compelling challenges around top notch talent.Innovative GCC Model for Market Efficiency:SKYAZEN™ India will focus on two distinct models tailored to market needs:Micro-GCCs for SMEs: Partnering with startups, small, and medium enterprises to build purpose-built Micro-GCCs. This ensures smaller organizations can access and retain premium talent without the massive infrastructure and recruitment overheads typical of large-scale GCCs.Strategic Enterprise GCCs: Working with enterprise clients to establish program- and product-specific GCCs managed through flexible frameworks:BOT (Build, Operate, and Transfer)BOO (Build, Operate, and Own)Commitment to the Talent Space:"Our success is anchored in our commitment to our people," said Sunil Kumar, Kumaran CEO of SKYAZEN™. "We are confident that by embedding top talent with a founder's mindset and assuring an empathy rich exceptional employee experience, SKYAZEN™ will transform the talent space in India—starting small, but with significant long-term impact" added Syamala Sunil, Kumaran Director of SKYAZEN™.SKYAZEN™ will adhere to its company Promise: delivering an experience rich in empathy, earnings, and expertise for all its colleagues.Expansion Footprint:SKYAZEN™’s operations will be established across major Indian cities, including Pune, Chennai, Mumbai, Noida, and Hyderabad, as well as other strategic Tier 2 & Tier 3 towns where we intend to tap on the localized experience & expertise wise rich and resourceful talent.The SKYAZEN™ Promise (The Guiding Principle): At SKYAZEN™, we commit to be a trusted, transparent, and tenacious partner who will build responsible, reliable, and rewarding relationships with our:Community: through sustainable, scalable, and social programs.Clients: in delivering transformative programs, products, and partnerships.Colleagues: by providing an experience rich in empathy, earnings, and expertise.About SKYAZEN™: SKYAZEN™ is a strategic advisory firm born from legacy, built for clarity, and designed to deliver. From startups to enterprises, we serve leaders who believe outcomes matter more than optics—and empathy builds the strongest brands.Video Production Credit: Options Media Group ( https://www.optionsmediagroup.in/ ----------------------------------------For further details & enquiries:

