SyndraCore Launches on Kickstarter to Make Enterprise Cybersecurity Accessible for Small Businesses

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SyndraCore, an AI-powered cybersecurity platform for small and mid-sized organizations, has officially launched its Kickstarter campaign, gaining early backer support and strong community interest within its first 24 hours.Every 39 seconds, another business in the U.S. faces a cyberattack — yet most small organizations can’t afford a full security team. SyndraCore is changing that by bringing enterprise-level protection to the people who need it most.The platform unifies advanced defense capabilities — including AI threat detection, dark web monitoring, HIPAA compliance automation, and proactive threat hunting — into one simple, affordable solution.“Security shouldn’t be a luxury,” said Rex, Founder of SyndraCore. “Our goal is to help small businesses, clinics, and nonprofits defend themselves with the same technology that protects large enterprises. Early backers are already validating how critical this need is.”The Kickstarter campaign will fund the expansion of SyndraCore’s AI threat detection engine, compliance automation, and multi-cloud protection features — helping small businesses respond to security threats faster and more effectively.SyndraCore’s campaign is now live on Kickstarter at:About SyndraCoreSyndraCore is an AI-driven cybersecurity platform built to make advanced protection accessible and affordable. By unifying detection, monitoring, compliance, and automation, SyndraCore helps small and mid-sized organizations protect data, customers, and operations with enterprise-grade security.

