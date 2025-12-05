The Vacuum Insulation Market is Projected to Grow to $15.56 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.6%

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The vacuum insulation market has witnessed notable expansion recently, driven by increasing demand across various industries. As environmental concerns and energy efficiency become more critical, vacuum insulation technology is gaining traction in construction, refrigeration, and other sectors. Let’s explore the market size, key growth factors, leading companies, emerging trends, and segmentation to understand the current landscape and future prospects.

Vacuum Insulation Market Size and Growth Forecast

The vacuum insulation market has grown significantly over the past few years. It is projected to increase from $10.07 billion in 2024 to $10.78 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $15.56 billion by 2029, with an accelerated CAGR of 9.6%. This anticipated growth is largely due to factors such as the rise in eco-friendly construction practices, the growing demand for efficient HVAC systems, expansion within aerospace and automotive sectors, ongoing urbanization and infrastructure development, and heightened climate change awareness. Important trends shaping the market over the forecast period include smart building integrations, green building certifications, advanced refrigeration technologies, tailored VIP (vacuum insulated panel) solutions, and the increasing use of vacuum-insulated glass (VIG).

Primary Factors Fueling Vacuum Insulation Market Expansion

One of the main drivers behind the vacuum insulation market’s growth is its increasing application in cooling and freezing technologies. Vacuum insulation effectively extends the preservation time of frozen foods compared to conventional coolers. It also plays a crucial role in the safe and rapid transport of refrigerated pharmaceutical and medical products.

For instance, according to Coolest Gadgets, a US-based digital magazine, refrigerators ranked 72nd in the global product trade in 2022, with a trade value of $62.5 billion USD, representing 0.26% of worldwide trade. From 2021 to 2022, refrigerator trade volume grew by 0.67%. This rising demand for refrigeration and freezing applications is significantly propelling the vacuum insulation market forward.

Top Companies Driving Innovation in the Vacuum Insulation Market

The vacuum insulation market is led by several key players who are investing heavily in technology and production capacity. Prominent companies include:

• BASF SE

• M&I Materials Limited

• Morgan Advanced Materials

• Evonik Industries AG

• LG Hausys

• Panasonic Corporation

• Dow

• Kevothermal LLC

• ThermoCor

• Va-Q-Tec AG

Current Innovations Shaping the Vacuum Insulation Industry

Advanced technological developments are making a significant impact on the vacuum insulation market. Industry-leading firms are launching new products with cutting-edge technologies to strengthen their market positions. For example, in February 2022, NEVEON, an Austrian foam manufacturer, inaugurated a fully automated production line for vacuum insulation panels (VIP) in Nýrsko, Czech Republic. This facility was established to meet the growing demand for high-performance insulation solutions. NEVEON's VIPs are widely used in construction, appliances, and logistics sectors where premium thermal insulation is critical. This expansion aligns with the company’s strategy to enhance its global presence by offering innovative insulation products that promote energy savings and sustainability.

Vacuum Insulation Market Segmentation Explained

This report segments the vacuum insulation market into several key categories:

1) Type: Flat Panel and Special Shape Panel

2) Raw Material: Plastics and Metals

3) Core Material: Silica, Fiberglass, and Other Core Materials

4) End-User Industry: Construction, Cooling and Freezing Devices, Logistics, and other industries

Further breakdown includes:

- Flat Panels: Standard Flat Panels and Custom Flat Panels

- Special Shape Panels: Cylindrical Panels, Corner Panels, and Specialty Custom Shapes

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Trends

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of the vacuum insulation market. Meanwhile, North America is expected to experience the fastest growth during the upcoming years. The report also examines other key regions, including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends.

