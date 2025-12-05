Forestry And Logging Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Forestry And Logging Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Forestry And Logging market is dominated by a mix of global large multinational timber and paper conglomerates, regional sawmills and loggers, private landowners and smallholder cooperatives, and sustainable-forest and ecosystem-service specialists. Companies are focusing on sustainable forest management and certification, supply-chain traceability and compliance, digitalization, value-added wood products and bio-based materials, and monetizing carbon and ecosystem services to diversify revenue. Understanding the competitive landscape is key for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, strategic partnerships, and investment in restoration, processing capacity, and resilient supply chains.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Forestry And Logging Market?

According to our research, Stora Enso Oyj led global sales in 2024 with a 0.3% market share. The company completely involved in the forestry and logging market provides renewable wood-based materials and sustainable forest products. The company manages extensive forest areas and focuses on responsible forestry practices. Its operations cover timber harvesting, pulpwood supply, and biomass production. Stora Enso produces sawn wood, pulp, and bio-based packaging materials while promoting carbon capture and forest regeneration initiatives.

How Concentrated Is the Forestry And Logging Market?

The market is highly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 0.8% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of fragmentation reflects the dominance of small-scale, regionally focused operators—driven by high capital intensity, geographic constraints, and variations in forest resource availability contribute to the presence of numerous localized players rather than a few global leaders. Leading vendors such as Stora Enso Oyj, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA), Weyerhaeuser Company, and Canfor Corporation maintain leadership through integrated supply chains, sustainable forestry practices, and vertical integration across timber production and processing. As sustainability regulations tighten and demand for eco-certified timber accelerates, gradual consolidation and strategic alliances, are expected to enhance operational efficiency and global competitiveness.

• Leading companies include:

o Stora Enso Oyj (0.3%)

o Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) (0.1%)

o Weyerhaeuser Company (0.1%)

o Canfor Corporation (0.1%)

o Rayonier Inc. (0.1%)

o Oji Holdings Corporation (0.1%)

o West Fraser Timber (0.04%)

o Metsä Group (0.04%)

o BSW Timber Ltd. (0.03%)

o Celulosa Arauco y Constitución S.A. (0.03%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Kalesnikoff Mass Timber Inc., West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., Canfor Corporation, Interfor Corporation, Tolko Industries Ltd., Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd., Trimble Inc., Mast Reforestation Inc. (formerly DroneSeed), Weyerhaeuser Company, Rayonier Inc., PotlatchDeltic Corporation, Georgia-Pacific LLC, and Sierra Pacific Industries, Inc are some of the leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Forestry Corporation; China Forestry Group Corporation New Zealand Company Limited; China Jilin Forest Industry Group Co., Ltd.; Hancock Victorian Plantations Pty Limited (trading as HVP Plantations); Heilongjiang Forest Industry Group Co., Ltd.; James Jones & Sons Limited; Merensky Timber (Pty) Ltd; Komatsu Ltd.; New Forests Pty Limited; Burapha Agroforestry Co., Ltd.; OneFortyOne Plantations Pty Ltd; Teal-Jones Group; Yufan Forestry Equipment Co., Ltd.; Greenheart Group Limited; Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd.; Changzhou Hyon Machinery Technology Co., Ltd.; Doosan General Timber Co., Ltd.; Laubo Co., Ltd.; Merrett Logging (Pty) Ltd; PT Kutai Timber Indonesia; PT Trakindo Utama; YL Forest Co., Ltd. are some of the leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Fritz EGGER GmbH & Co. OG; RTS Forestry Limited; James Jones & Sons Limited; Metsähallitus Forestry Ltd; ATA Timber AB; Bergs Timber AB (publ); Scottish Woodlands Limited; Holmen Timber AB; BSW Timber Limited; United Forest Products Inc.; Miro Forestry and Timber Products Limited; Triton Timber Group Limited; Metzler Forest Products LLC; Taylor Forest Products Inc.; Jura Forêt SA; Groupe Rougier S.A.; Rettenmeier Holding AG; Bansal Forest Products Private Limited; Ilim Timber Germany GmbH; Lightfoot Harvesting GmbH; Naturland e.V.; Rothoblaas S.p.A.; Agriforest S.A.; Forestal Soliva S.L.; Tilhill Forestry Limited; Powell Forestry Limited; F&W Forestry Services Inc.; Euroforest Limited; Sveaskog AB; Holmen Skog AB; Norra Timber AB; INTERHOLCO AG; Moelven Industrier ASA; Woodwards Group Limited; Timberhub Limited are some of the leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: SWL Ltd. (Scottish Woodlands Limited), Ilim Group (JSC Ilim Group), PETRA spol. s r.o. (PETRA Forestry and Wood Processing Company spol. s r.o.), DEBLICE forests, s.r.o. (DEBLICE Forests, Limited Liability Company), and Copet Dinex (Copet Dinex Joint Venture Company) are some of the leading companies in this region.

• South America: HS Timber Group GmbH, BTG Pactual Timberland Investment Group (TIG), Suzano S.A., Compañía Manufacturera de Papeles y Cartones S.A. (CMPC Group), Celulosa Arauco y Constitución S.A. (Arauco), and Eldorado Brasil Celulose S.A. are some of the leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Advanced Technologies Like Automation, GPS Tracking, And Remote Sensing is transforming modern logging operations.

• Example: John Deere Large-Size H Series Wheeled Machines (June 2025) designed to elevate productivity and operational efficiency.

• These innovations enhance operational efficiency, reduce labor costs, and enhance safety.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Launching new planting model to strengthen market position

• Enhancing digital and precision forestry technologies

• Focusing on strategic acquisition to expand manufacturing capabilities

• Leveraging sustainable forest management and certification programs to ensure long-term resource availability

