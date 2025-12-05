Home Bedding Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Home Bedding Market Be By 2025?

The size of the home bedding market has seen considerable growth in the past few years. The market value is projected to escalate from $92.89 billion in 2024 to $100.34 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. Factors such as evolving consumer lifestyles, economic expansion, consumer expenditure, the emergence of e-commerce platforms, home decor trends, and the impact of the hospitality and tourism industry contribute to the growth experienced in the historical period.

The market size of the home bedding industry is projected to witness swift expansion over the upcoming years. By 2029, it is expected to amass a value of $148.33 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. Factors contributing to the growth during the forecast period include adherence to sustainable and eco-friendly methods, health and wellness tendencies, the introduction of smart bedding solutions, customization and personalization, and the implications of the global pandemic. The major trends expected in the forecast years include the use of sustainable and eco-friendly materials, the integration of smart bedding and sleep technology, health and wellness-centric bedding, luxury and premium bedding collections, and advancements in sleep technology.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Home Bedding Market Landscape?

The surge in consumer spending on home decorations is a significant contributor to the expansion of the home bedding market. As home decorating improves the aesthetics, convenience, sanitation, and warmth of a home, consumer investment in such items is on the rise to ensure a classier and cleaner look for their abodes. For example, figures from the US-based ecommerce growth agency, Common Thread Collective, confirm that the global online sales for furniture and appliances amounted to $415 billion in December 2022. This figure is projected to increase to $455.4 billion by 2025. Therefore, the rise in consumer spending on home decorations is likely to boost the growth trajectory of the home bedding market in the future.

Who Are The Top Players In The Home Bedding Market?

Major players in the Home Bedding include:

• Ashley Sleep

• Birch Lane LLC

• Frette North America Inc.

• Serta Simmons Bedding LLC

• WestPoint Home LLC

• Celine Linen Inc.

• Casper Sleep Inc.

• The Bombay Dyeing & Mfg. Co. Ltd.

• Pacific Coast Feather Company

• American Textile Company

What Are The Top Trends In The Home Bedding Industry?

Companies that are significant players in the domestic bedding industry are honing their focus on the production of tailor-made mattresses and bed linens to fortify their market standings. This pertains to the manufacturing of bedding items that can be modified to suit unique customer requirements and tastes. For example, Bedsure, a well-established home goods producer in the US, unveiled the Breescape Cooling Series in August 2023. This ground-breaking collection is designed to improve sleep quality employing state-of-the-art cooling technology. It features breathable fabrics that proactively dispel moisture and maintain a balanced temperature, promising a soothing sleep atmosphere. The Breescape Cooling Series encompasses a variety of bedding products like sheets, duvet covers, and comforters, each specifically crafted to offer superior cooling and comfort resulting in uninterrupted sleep. This direction taken by Bedsure underscores their dedication towards enriching the quality of sleep via high-tech fabric development. Hence, the inception of cutting-edge products such as the Breescape Cooling Series is anticipated to contribute to substantial expansion in the domestic bedding market.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Home Bedding Market

The home bedding market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Mattress, Bed Linen, Pillows, Blankets, Other Types

2) By Distribution: Offline, Online

3) By Application: Personal, Hotel, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Mattress: Innerspring Mattresses, Memory Foam Mattresses, Latex Mattresses, Hybrid Mattresses, Adjustable Mattresses

2) By Bed Linen: Bed Sheets (Fitted And Flat), Duvet Covers, Bed Skirts, Mattress Protectors

3) By Pillows: Standard Pillows, Memory Foam Pillows, Down Or Feather Pillows, Synthetic Pillows, Specialty Pillows

4) By Blankets: Comforters, Duvets, Quilts, Throws, Weighted Blankets

5) By Other Types: Bed Frames, Sleep Masks, Mattress Toppers, Bed Cushions, Bed Canopies

Home Bedding Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific reigned as the dominant region in the home bedding market and it is projected to expand the fastest in the upcoming forecast period. The report of the home bedding market encapsulates various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

