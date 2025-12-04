First graduate of the NSW Government’s Fresh Start Program

Wednesday, 3 December 2025

The Minns Labor Government’s Fresh Start Program has reached another milestone, with the first cadet officially graduating from the landmark initiative.

Today, the Minister for Local Government Ron Hoenig, celebrated this milestone with Mayor of Ballina Shire Council, Sharon Cadwallader and Fresh Start graduate William Black, presenting a parliamentary certificate to William for his achievement.

William Black completed his accounting cadetship in November and has secured full time employment with Ballina Shire Council’s finance team. He’s among 15 apprentices, trainees and cadets completing their qualification at Ballina Shire Council, with their wages fully funded by the NSW Government.

The Fresh Start Program is helping councils across NSW employ the next generation of council workers thanks to a $252 million investment from the Minns Labor Government. The program is being delivered in partnership with the United Services Union (USU), whose support has been critical in helping councils take on new apprentices, trainees and cadets.

Councils across the state have hired more than 550 people since the program began. Young people and school leavers have particularly benefited, with 77 per cent of rural and regional positions filled by people under 25 years of age.

William’s graduation demonstrates how the program is already delivering practical benefits, paving the way for young people to get a job in their local community and supporting councils to meet workforce needs both now and into the future.

Minister for Local Government Ron Hoenig said:

“William represents exactly what the Fresh Start Program is all about: opening new opportunities, building skills and giving people the chance to grow in roles that support their local community.

“I am proud to have met with William and congratulated him on this achievement not only for him but for Ballina Shire Council.

“The Minns Labor Government’s $252 million investment in local councils is a paving forward for councils to be equipped with the workforce they need, now and into the future. It’s encouraging to see the program already delivering real results for councils.

“The USU has been an invaluable partner on this journey. Their commitment to strengthening the local government workforce has helped turn Fresh Start from a policy initiative into a practical career pathway for workers like William.”

Minister for the North Coast, Janelle Saffin said:

“The Fresh Start Program is giving young people the opportunity to work in their community, close to home while learning a trade.

“It’s pleasing to see councils in the North Coast taking full advantage of this great program and I look forward to seeing more young people take up jobs.

Mayor of Ballina Shire Council, Sharon Cadwallader said:

“Ballina Shire Council is proud to support young people into meaningful careers through programs like Fresh Start.

“With apprentices, trainees and cadets now working across fields such as civil construction, electrical and mechanical trades, IT, environmental health, accounting and law, including women in non-traditional roles, the program is helping us build a strong talent pipeline for the future.

“We are pleased to welcome the Minister to Ballina to acknowledge this important milestone.”

Ballina Shire Council accounting graduate, William Black said:

“I’m really grateful for the opportunities this program has opened up for me and for the support I’ve received from everyone at Council.

“Balancing full-time work with finishing my degree has been a big year, but it’s given me a strong foundation for my career.

“I’m looking forward to stepping into the Graduate Accountant role next year and continuing to build my future with Ballina Shire Council.”

United Services Union Northen Manager, Stephen Hughes said:

“The United Services Union congratulates Minister Ron Hoenig, Premier Chris Minns and the NSW Government for investing $252 million in training the next generation of local government workers. More than 1,300 young people are now getting a real start in their careers.

“This program is creating job opportunities in councils across all of NSW. It is helping young people, women and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander workers gain skills, recognition and a fair chance to build a future.

“Local government has an ageing workforce, and this program is essential to passing on local knowledge. We urge the Federal Government to match this funding so the program can continue beyond the initial four years.”

