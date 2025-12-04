ART VITAL in Ljubljana: 12 years of Ulay / Marina Abramović in one place

SLOVENIA, December 4 - This is the first exhibition to present their entire 12-year artistic collaboration and personal relationship – a tandem that left a permanent mark on the history of contemporary performance and will be remembered as one of the 20th century’s most powerful love and creative stories.

For the first time, ART VITAL brings together an extensive retrospective of their joint oeuvre: key performances, videos, photographs, personal items and a rich archive, described by the artists as their "personal archaeology". A particularly valuable part of the exhibition is the collection of letters and notes never before shown to the public – intimate documents revealing the behind-the-scenes details of their creative process and relationship, where art and life were constantly intertwined.

Spanning all three floors and the mezzanine of Cukrarna, the project is considered to be the venue's most extensive and demanding production to date. The exhibition was curated by Alenka Gregorič and Felicitas Thun-Hohenstein in cooperation with the Ulay Foundation (Lena Pislak) and the Marina Abramović Archive.

The exhibition will also feature the re-performances of selected joint works by Ulay and Marina Abramović.

It will be on view until 3 May 2026.