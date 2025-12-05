Employment Services Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Employment Services Market Share

The Business Research Company’s Employment Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Employment Services market is dominated by a mix of global staffing leaders and emerging digital workforce platforms. Companies are focusing on AI-driven recruitment technologies, remote workforce management tools, and integrated HR outsourcing solutions to enhance efficiency and client value. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking to capitalize on evolving workforce models, automation trends, and cross-border employment opportunities

Which Market Player Is Leading the Employment Services Market?

According to our research, The Adecco Group led global sales in 2024 with a 1% market share. The company is partially involved in the employment services market, provides a comprehensive range of employment services, including temporary staffing, permanent placement, professional recruitment and executive search across multiple industries. It also offers outsourcing solutions, talent development, upskilling and reskilling programs, workforce consulting and digital staffing platforms to connect job seekers with employers. These services help businesses manage flexible workforce needs while supporting individuals in building sustainable careers

How Concentrated Is the AI Model Risk Management Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 5% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of fragmentation reflects the industry’s low entry barriers, regional specialization, and growing diversification of workforce solutions. While global leaders dominate through scale, technology integration, and cross-border staffing capabilities, smaller firms thrive by offering niche, industry-specific, and localized employment solutions. As digitalization, remote work adoption, and AI-enabled recruitment accelerate, the market is expected to witness increased consolidation, partnerships, and platform-based collaborations to enhance competitiveness and service reach.

• Leading companies include:

o The Adecco Group (1%)

o Randstad NV (1%)

o Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. (1%)

o Manpower Inc (1%)

o Allegis Group, Inc. (1%)

o Persol Holdings (0.5%)

o Hays Plc (0.4%)

o Kelly Services Inc. (0.2%)

o Robert Half International Inc. (0.2%)

o Express Employment Professionals (0.2%)

Request a free sample of the Employment Services Market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=2226&type=smp

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: ZipRecruiter, Inc., Globalization Partners, LLC, Randstad USA (a subsidiary of Randstad N.V.), Allegis Group, Inc., The Adecco Group, Kelly Services, Inc., Robert Half International Inc., ManpowerGroup Inc., Express Employment Professionals, Serco Canada Inc., Deloitte Canada LLP, Robert Half Canada Inc., Adecco Canada Inc., and Drake International Inc. are some of the leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: MEGT Australia Pty Ltd, The Adecco Group, Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd., Persol Holdings Co., Ltd., JAC Recruitment Co., Ltd., Pasona Group Inc., Zensho Agency Co., Ltd., RGF Professional Recruitment Co., Ltd., Nippon Recruitment Co., Ltd., ABC Consultants Pvt. Ltd., Career Net, Innovsource Group, Beijing Foreign Enterprise Human Resources Service Co., Ltd. (FESCO), Talent Spot Group Pte Ltd, SHI Group China, Monroe Consulting Group, MTA Network, Job Nexus, Adaptive Business Group, Randstad India (a subsidiary of Randstad N.V.), Alliance Recruitment Agency, Hays China, Robert Walters China, Zhaopin Ltd., Michael Page China, Manpower China (a subsidiary of ManpowerGroup Inc.), Tongdao Liepin Group, ChinaHR, 51job, Inc., Airswift China, Kelly Services Korea, Morgan McKinley Japan, Envision Japan, RYZE Consulting K.K., JB Hired, Brunel Energy Korea Limited, GForce Employment + Recruitment, Fischer & Partners Recruitment, Sunrecruit Indonesia, Headhunter Indonesia, Amrecindo, Deshpande Skilling, BizReach, Inc., and JobKorea Co., Ltd.and more are some of the leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Gi Group Holding S.p.A., Adecco France S.A., JobTeaser S.A., Synergie Italia S.p.A., PIXID Group, Randstad N.V., Satigo, Deerfoot I.T. Resources Limited, PageGroup plc, Nolan Recruitment, Anderselite Ltd, Venturi-Group, Impellam Group plc, Hays Plc, GBO Human Resources, Capita plc, SmartRecruiters Inc., and ManpowerGroup Inc. are some of the leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Grupa Pracuj S.A., eJobs S.R.L., HeadHunter Group, Grafton Recruitment, Randstad HR Solutions (a subsidiary of Randstad N.V.), ManpowerGroup Inc., The Adecco Group, and Gi Group Holding S.p.A. are some of the leading companies in this region.

• South America: Adecco Brazil S.A., ManpowerGroup Inc., Randstad Brazil (a subsidiary of Randstad N.V.), Brunel Brazil, Airswift Colombia, and Airswift Ltd. are some of the leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• AI-Powered Conversation Assistants help to handle high-volume recruiting tasks.

• Example: Workday, Inc. AI-powered talent acquisition (August 2025) assigns hundreds of millions of AI-assisted candidate conversations and reports.

• These innovations help employers accelerate hiring, improve candidate experience and scale outreach without proportionally increasing recruiter headcount

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Launching digital recruitment platform to strengthen market position

• Enhancing freelance workforce solutions

• Focusing on global mobility and cross-border staffing capabilities

• Leveraging strategic partnerships

Access the detailed Employment Services Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/employment-services-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.