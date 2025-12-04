AGRC Launches Certificate in Financial Crime Prevention for Cryptocurrencies

AGRC Launches Global Certificate in Financial Crime Prevention for Cryptocurrencies

New Certification Empowers Compliance Professionals to Tackle Financial Crime Risks in the Expanding Digital Asset Economy.

As cryptos become part of the mainstream financial landscape, organisations need professionals who can safeguard integrity, detect risks & enhance trust & transparency across the digital economy.” — Mateo Jarrin Cuvi, Global Manager for Partners & Media, AGRC

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Governance, Risk and Compliance (AGRC) has launched its new Certificate in Financial Crime Prevention for Cryptocurrencies, a specialised professional qualification created to meet the accelerating worldwide demand for expertise in cryptocurrency compliance, anti-money laundering (AML), and financial crime prevention.

As digital assets rapidly transform the global financial system, organisations across sectors are confronting unprecedented compliance, regulatory, and risk-management challenges. AGRC’s new certification equips compliance officers, risk professionals, law-enforcement personnel, and digital asset practitioners with the advanced knowledge and practical tools needed to identify, assess, and mitigate financial crime risks within the crypto ecosystem.

Built around a robust curriculum, the programme examines blockchain fundamentals, crypto operations, and key international regulations, including the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) and Financial Action Task Force (FATF) guidelines. Participants gain hands-on experience in building effective compliance frameworks, evaluating risk exposure, and understanding the roles of exchanges, custodians, service providers, and regulators in the crypto space.

“This certification fills a critical capability gap in a rapidly evolving market,” said Mateo Jarrin Cuvi, Global Manager for Partners & Media at AGRC. “As cryptocurrencies become part of the mainstream financial landscape, organisations need professionals who can safeguard integrity, detect emerging risks, and enhance trust and transparency across the digital economy.”

Delivered entirely online and at the learner’s own pace, the nine-module programme covers:

• Blockchain and cryptocurrency fundamentals

• Laws, regulations, and supervisory expectations

• Crypto-specific risk typologies and red flags

• ESG considerations and responsible innovation

• KYC and blockchain analytics in investigations

• NFTs, DeFi, the Metaverse, and emerging technologies

• Real-world case studies involving money laundering, terrorist financing, fraud, market manipulation, and cybercrime

Programme Highlights

• 20–25 hours of interactive, self-paced online learning

• AGRC study handbook with practice questions and mock exam

• Video lectures and practical case studies

• Online exam with two attempts (70% pass mark required)

• Complimentary AGRC membership for one year

• Professional designation (PAGRC) upon completion

The certification is offered globally for £750, accessible 24/7 from any device. Learners have three months to complete the programme, and certificates are issued within 48 hours of passing the exam. No prior experience in cryptocurrencies is required, making the qualification ideal for professionals seeking to expand their expertise into digital assets.

For enrolment or additional information, visit http://agrc.org or contact info@agrc.org.

About AGRC

The Association of Governance, Risk and Compliance (AGRC) is a global professional body dedicated to elevating standards in governance, risk management, and compliance. Through specialised certifications, training, and thought leadership, AGRC supports professionals across sectors in navigating complex regulatory environments and enhancing organisational resilience.

Media Contact: Heidi Marttinen, Community Manager | heidi@agrc.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.