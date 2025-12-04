Coastal tourism businesses to welcome boost in bookings from today

Release date: 04/12/25

Lucky South Australians who scored Coast is Calling Travel Vouchers can start booking their summer getaway from today, helping boost bookings to tourism businesses impacted by the algal bloom.

Data from the first round of the Coast is Calling Travel Voucher program shows it generated an estimated $6.4 million into the visitor economies of coastal destinations impacted by the algal bloom. On average, for every $1 invested in Round 1, $4.50 was injected into the local communities.

The travel period begins tomorrow, Friday 5 December 2025 until 26 April 2026 – capturing both the summer and Easter school holidays, as well as long weekends in January and March.

A total of 30,000 vouchers will be allocated, including $100 experience vouchers, and $100, $200, and $500 accommodation vouchers.

Bookings can be made immediately upon receiving the voucher until 4pm ACDT on Monday 19 January 2026.

This round has been expanded to include holiday rentals, such as Airbnbs, which are registered on the Australian Tourism Data Warehouse and have an ABN, and additional experiences including guided sporting experiences and additional leisure and entertainment activities.

Voucher holders can choose from a range of more than 700 coastal accommodation and experiences such as kayaking adventures, seafood tours and sailing, as well as family-friendly holiday parks, eco-stays, glamping, and hotels.

A redraw will be held on 22 January reallocating unclaimed vouchers to those unsuccessful in the first draw, helping to further drive redemption.

Vouchers are transferable, so those who may not be able to redeem the voucher in the required booking periods can share their code for someone else to use and support the State’s coastal regions.

For Coast is Calling Travel Voucher Round 2 details and full terms and conditions, go to southaustralia.com/voucher. Licence No: T25/1889.

The Coast is Calling Travel Voucher program is funded as part of the State and Federal Governments’ Algal Bloom Summer Plan, aiming to boost visitation and economic activity along the State’s coast.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

For many families, school holidays mean a stay in our seaside towns, and our Coast is Calling Travel Voucher program is making it even easier to keep that tradition going this season.

We know that summer trade is crucial for many tourism businesses, with the boost in bookings from today set to be a welcome relief for many impacted by the algal bloom.

The range of fantastic accommodation and experiences on offer highlights why South Australia’s coast is a brilliant place to travel this summer – with or without a voucher.