Aquafeed Market Trends, Growth Analysis, and Future Outlook | 2024-2034

Increase in global seafood consumption, advancements in aquaculture technology, and rising demand for high-protein diets are major factors driving the growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the aquafeed market was valued at $62.4 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $95.4 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2034.The growth of the aquafeed market has led to the growth of global seafood demand driven by increasing population and consumer preferences for healthy diets fuels the need for efficient aquaculture. Technological advancements in feed formulations improve nutritional profiles and feed conversion rates, supporting enhanced fish growth and health. The rise in aquaculture practices, including both freshwater and marine farming, further drives market growth. A shift toward sustainable and environmentally friendly feed ingredients addresses ecological concerns and regulatory pressures. Additionally, government support and investments in research and development promote innovation and improve feed quality. The increase in government support for fish farming activities and the development of innovative products as a source of protein, are some of the factors that drive the growth of the global aquafeed market.Aquafeeds are compounded meals prepared for aquatic animals by mixing various raw materials and additives. These blends are prepared according to specific requisite of the species and age of the animal. Aquafeed has become crucial to aquaculture industry due to its nutritional, immune resistant, and growth promoting properties. High quality aquafeed is exponentially more beneficial to fish, mollusks, crustaceans, and other aquatic animals than farm-made feed due to their balanced and need-specific composition. Increase in global seafood consumption and surge in consumer awareness on quality of seafood products have boosted the aquafeed market growth. Furthermore, rise in per capita income, especially in developing nations, is expected to maintain the growth of aquaculture and aquafeed industry. In the long-term, rise in raw material costs is projected to restrict the market growth as majority of high-quality feed is prepared by fish meal and fish oil. Majority of the sea food demand is catered by the U.S. market. National Marine Fisheries Service has implemented stringent regulatory frameworks for fishing industry production, usage, and marketing, which has made the aquafeed market more organized and modern. Recently, the U.S. banned the use of antibiotics as growth promoters in feed additives for aquatic animals. Owing to this ban, other natural alternatives have increased the demand for essential oils, as they serve the purpose of required production outputs with cost benefits, thus increasing the demand for aquafeed.According to the aquafeed market analysis, the aquafeed market is segmented based on additives, end use, and region. On the basis of additives, the aquafeed market is segmented into vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, amino acids, enzymes, acidifiers, and binders. The demand for amino acids has increased owing to its extensive application in aquafeed additives. Amino acids are the main components of protein, since animals require continuous supply of protein in their diet; it is considered as an essential component of aquafeed. Amino acids held a aquafeed market share of 19% in the total of aquafeed market size in 2020.Recent Development:In February 2024, Skretting, a Norway-based leading aquafeed-producing company, announced the launch of its all-new production facility in Surat, India. The new facility is said to be equipped with state-of-the-art technology with three production lines, which are expected to have a production capacity of around 50, 000 metric tons per annum.In March 2023, Alltech unveiled Alltech Aqua Health, a new aquafeed that focuses on boosting aquatic animal health through enhanced nutritional profiles and immune support. The feed aims to address common health issues in aquaculture and promote overall wellbeing. The feed aims to address common health issues in aquaculture and promote overall wellbeing.For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A01018 Asia-Pacific region is the most dominating market in aquafeed due to its pivotal role in global aquaculture production and high fish consumption rates. Countries like China, India, Vietnam, and Thailand lead in aquaculture, contributing significantly to the region's market dominance. The favorable climatic conditions and extensive freshwater and marine resources in Asia-Pacific support large-scale fish farming. Additionally, rising incomes and growing populations in these countries drive increased demand for seafood, further boosting aquaculture activities. Technological advancements and investments in feed research and development within the region enhance feed quality and efficiency. Government policies and subsidies promoting sustainable aquaculture practices and industry growth also play a crucial role. Players: -Archer Daniels Midland CompanyAlltech Inc.Purina Animal NutritionNutreco N.V.Aller Aqua A/SBioMar A/SDibaq AquacultureBeneo GmbHCharoen Pokphand Foods PCL

