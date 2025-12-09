PubHive Delivers 60% Faster Literature Reporting for MedTech

PubHive Navigator Reduces Manual MedTech Workflows by 60%

PubHive now delivers literature reporting up to 60% faster with AI automation, replacing manual steps with a unified, accurate, and compliant workflow.

PubHive Navigator represents a major evolution in how life sciences teams manage their literature workflows” — Raj Vaghela, President & CEO, PubHive

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PubHive , a leading provider of cloud-based literature workflow automation software for life sciences organizations, today announced a significant enhancement within PubHive Navigator , its unified platform for literature and safety workflows. The new capability enables Medical Devices, MedTech, Pharma, and Biotech teams to reduce the time required to generate literature search reports by up to 60%, replacing spreadsheets and eliminating siloed or manual workflows with a centralized, automated, and audit-ready process.As literature monitoring continues to grow in scale and complexity-particularly for Medical Devices and MedTech teams-many organizations still rely on multiple systems, fragmented processes, and spreadsheet-heavy workflows that create inefficiency and hinder compliance. PubHive Navigator addresses these longstanding challenges by consolidating literature activities into one unified workspace and applying AI-driven extraction, categorization, and automation to simplify operations end-to-end.🎯Key Features of the PubHive Navigator Literature Capability✔ Automated Literature Search & Retrieval – Streamlines global literature identification and import, reducing time spent on manual search steps or navigating multiple fragmented tools.✔ Purpose-Wise Categorization for MedTech Needs – Organizes literature by purpose-Safety, Clinical, Regulatory, and other Medical Device requirements-enabling faster and more structured downstream review.✔ AI-Driven Extraction & Tagging – Accelerates review workflows by automatically extracting key metadata, safety insights, and device-related concepts that are typically handled manually in spreadsheets.✔ Report Generation Workflow – Automates the creation of structured reports for Medical Devices and MedTech teams, ensuring consistent, high-quality outputs delivered in a fraction of the usual time.✔ Compliance-Friendly Audit Trails – Provides transparent documentation of actions, decisions, and literature history-supporting requirements for VPs, Directors, and Managers across Library, Knowledge Management, Safety, Regulatory, and Clinical Affairs.✔ Centralized Literature Workspace – Unifies all literature activities into one platform, eliminating silos and ensuring accuracy, visibility, and cross-functional collaboration.Supporting Efficiency, Accuracy, and Compliance⚙️PubHive Navigator’s enhanced literature capability advances three essential pillars for modern literature operations:✔️ Efficiency – Achieves up to 60% time savings by replacing repetitive manual workflows, reducing redundant steps, and eliminating the need for multiple systems and spreadsheets.✔️ Accuracy – Minimizes errors associated with manual extraction through AI-driven parsing and tagging, ensuring consistent, high-quality data for literature review.✔️ Compliance – Provides audit-ready documentation, standardized processes, and transparent oversight for Medical Devices teams, Library & Knowledge Management groups, and Clinical Affairs departments.🗯️Executive Quote“PubHive Navigator represents a major evolution in how life sciences teams manage their literature workflows,” said Raj Vaghela , President & CEO of PubHive. “By transforming manual and siloed processes into an automated, centralized, and highly efficient operation, Navigator brings clarity, consistency, and speed to literature management. This enhancement reflects our commitment to helping organizations improve accuracy, reduce complexity, and operate with confidence across Medical Devices and MedTech functions.”With this enhancement, PubHive continues expanding its mission of delivering purpose-built automation through the PubHive Navigator platform-helping life sciences organizations modernize complex workflows while improving efficiency, transparency, and compliance.🌐About PubHivePubHive is a global technology company that provides cloud-based software for life sciences organizations. Powered by automation, artificial intelligence, and modern user experience design, the PubHive Navigator platform helps teams across pharmacovigilance, medical affairs, clinical operations, regulatory, research, and quality streamline complex workflows, improve compliance, and accelerate productivity. PubHive is committed to delivering purpose-built solutions that simplify work while supporting the highest standards of accuracy, safety, and operational excellence.📍 Website: https://pubhive.com 📅 Book a Demo: https://pubhive.com/sales ✉️ Media Contact: hello@pubhive.com

