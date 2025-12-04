Industrial Salts Market Poised for Strong Growth, Key Advances from Top Players Shape 2025-2030 Outlook

Industrial Salts Market Application

Holding over two-thirds of the market in 2020, the natural brine segment remains dominant and is expected to retain leadership through 2030.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global industrial salts market continues to evolve, driven by broadening application areas and the availability of extensive natural salt reserves. According to a recent report by Allied Market Research titled “Industrial Salts Market by Source, Manufacturing Process, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the industry was valued at $14.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $19.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.2%.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14208 Key Growth Drivers:-- Widening Application Base: Industrial salts are increasingly used across chemicals, de-icing, water treatment, oil & gas, agriculture, and processed foods.- Abundance of Salt Reserves: Large global salt deposits ensure steady availability and serve as a strong foundation for continued market expansion.- Emerging Opportunities: Limited availability of cost-effective substitutes opens avenues for new applications and technological advancements.However, health and environmental concerns surrounding salt usage in certain end-use industries remain a key challenge.Segmental Highlights:-• Natural Brine Leads the Market- Holding over two-thirds of the market in 2020, the natural brine segment remains dominant and is expected to retain leadership through 2030. Its extensive use in PVC and inorganic chemical production fuels growth.Conversely, the rock salt segment is poised for the fastest CAGR of 3.6%, supported by rising global food demand and increased adoption in agrochemical production.• Chemical Processing Remains the Top Application- The chemical processing segment accounted for nearly 50% of the market in 2020 and will continue to lead, driven by strong demand for petroleum-based products.Meanwhile, the food processing segment is set to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.8%, supported by population growth and expanding food production needs.Regional Insights:- North America dominated in 2020 with nearly one-third of global revenue, backed by robust industrial demand.- Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.5% through 2030, attributed to rapid urbanization, industrialization, and expanding manufacturing activities.Key Market Players:- Cargill, Inc.- Compass Minerals America Inc.- China National Salt Industry Co.- Dominion Salt Ltd.- INEOS- K+S AG- Mitsui & Co. Ltd.- Nouryon- Rio Tinto Group- Tata Chemicals Ltd.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/industrial-salts-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.