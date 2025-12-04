Hemophilia A Treatment Market to hit US$ 13.3 billion by 2031, (CAGR of 5%)

Hemophilia A Treatment Market

Hemophilia A Treatment Market Overview 2025: Regional Breakdown

United States Hemophilia A Treatment Market Report: Latest Industry Insights” — DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size and ForecastingAccording to DataM Intelligence, According to market estimates, the Hemophilia A Treatment Market generated US$ 9.1 billion in revenue in 2022 and is poised to attain US$ 13.3 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 5% over the 2024–2031 period.The rapid shift toward gene therapy, extended half-life (EHL) factor VIII products, and non-factor therapy (e.g., bispecific monoclonal antibodies) is transforming the Hemophilia A treatment landscape. Increased diagnosis rates, newborn screening programs, and reimbursement support in advanced economies are boosting treatment accessibility.Hemophilia A results from Factor VIII deficiency, which causes prolonged bleeding. Treatment advancements aim to eliminate recurring infusions and bleeding episodes, improve patient quality of life, and reduce long-term healthcare burden.

Growth Drivers
1. Over 220,000 people globally live with Hemophilia A, with 55% classified as moderate to severe, creating sustained demand for high-efficacy therapies.Non-factor therapies reduced annual bleed rates (ABR) by up to 90% in clinical trials, accelerating adoption.
2. Gene therapy approvals and late-stage pipelines exceed USD 4 billion in investments from leading biopharma companies.
3. Government funding and newborn screening increased early diagnosis rates by 35% between 2019–2024.
4. Home infusion programs and digital hemophilia care platforms increased therapy adherence by up to 40%.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Therapy Type
Factor VIII Replacement Therapy holds 48% market share (USD 5.95 billion in 2024) but will reduce to 38% by 2032 due to rising adoption of innovative therapies.
Non-Factor Therapy (Bispecific Antibodies) represents 32% (USD 3.97 billion) and will reach USD 13.4 billion by 2032, driven by reduced infusion frequency and high safety profile.
Gene Therapy currently holds 10% share (USD 1.24 billion) but is forecast to grow at the fastest CAGR of 31%, exceeding USD 8.5 billion by 2032.
Others (Antifibrinolytics & Adjunct Therapies) account for the remaining 10%, reaching USD 2.4 billion by 2032.

By Treatment Regimen
Prophylaxis dominates with 65% share (USD 8.06 billion) and will further rise to 73% by 2032 due to ABR reduction and payer support.
On-Demand Therapy holds 35% (USD 4.34 billion) but will drop to 27% by 2032 as prophylaxis becomes standard for moderate–severe patients.

By Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacies – 52%
Specialty Clinics – 32%
Online Pharmacies – 16% (fastest-growing due to tele-hematology and reimbursement integration)

Regional Insights

United States
The U.S. Hemophilia A Treatment Market was USD 5.2 billion in 2024, projected to reach USD 12.9 billion by 2032 at 12.1% CAGR.
Medicaid and private insurers expanded coverage for gene therapy and non-factor therapy.
Over 80 hemophilia treatment centers (HTCs) enhance early diagnosis and long-term patient monitoring.
FDA registered 15 ongoing clinical trials for Hemophilia A gene therapy in 2024.

Japan
Japan's market was USD 720 million in 2024, expected to reach USD 1.82 billion by 2032 at 12.3% CAGR.
National insurance covers 70% of prophylaxis therapy cost.
Growing adoption of subcutaneous non-factor therapy for pediatric patients.
Digital hemophilia monitoring apps reduced emergency admissions by 27%.

Key Players

According to DataM Intelligence, the Hemophilia A Treatment Market is highly competitive and research-intensive, dominated by global pharmaceutical leaders and emerging gene therapy developers.

Roche | Bayer | Takeda Pharmaceuticals | CSL Behring | Pfizer | BioMarin | Sanofi | Novo Nordisk | Freeline Therapeutics | Spark Therapeutics

Key Highlights. Roche’s Hemlibra crossed USD 6.4 billion in global revenue in 2024, driven by fast adoption among children and adults.. BioMarin’s gene therapy Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec surpassed USD 850 million in its first commercial year (2024).. Takeda announced Phase III success of EHL Factor VIII with 60% higher half-life in patients with severe Hemophilia A.. CSL Behring expanded plasma-derived manufacturing capacity by 30% to meet global demand.Recent Developments1. Pfizer & Spark Therapeutics initiated a long-term real-world study for gene therapy durability (March 2025).2. Roche received FDA approval for Hemlibra in neonatal prophylaxis (January 2025).3. Bayer partnered with digital health firm myHemo™ for patient monitoring and therapy adherence (December 2024).4. Sanofi launched a biosimilar FVIII targeting cost-sensitive markets in LATAM & APAC (October 2024).Market Outlook and Opportunities1. Non-factor therapy to represent 45% of market share by 20322. Gene therapy to eliminate the need for lifelong infusion for 15–20% of eligible patients
3. Digital hemophilia management platforms to become a USD 900+ million opportunity by 2032
Asia Pacific forecast as the fastest-growing regional market (14.8% CAGR) due to improved reimbursement and screening policies

Conclusion

The Global Hemophilia A Treatment Market is evolving rapidly due to the shift from traditional factor VIII therapy toward non-factor therapy and gene therapy, delivering long-term bleeding control, better patient convenience, and reduced healthcare burden. Supported by major biopharma investments, government screening initiatives, and clinical innovation, Hemophilia A treatment is positioned for sustained, high-value growth through 2032.

