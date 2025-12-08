Carol Lane of The Financial Resource Center Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In order to live our best lives, we not only need money, we need to be able to manage it effectively. But for most Americans, including those earning six figures, debt is weighing us down. We save too little, borrow too much, take Social Security too early, spend more than we make, retire too soon, and have very little in savings. It seems most of us teeter on the edge of financial doom and this troubling trend is made worse as we feel the squeeze of rising prices, tariffs, and higher interest rates. The task of fixing our finances and figuring out how to make the most of our money is daunting. How are we able to find a solution to our financial problems we may ask? We need someone who knows how to best manage our finances, an experienced certified financial planner who absolutely has our best interest at heart.

Carol Lane is the visionary behind her full-service financial company The Financial Resource Center. For over forty years, Carol has been empowering her clients to build and sustain wealth, while providing them with the utmost in personal service through her incredibly unique holistic financial planning. She has hundreds of individuals overcome challenges with ease while working with what they value and prioritize most.

Assessing every angle of our financial situation and through the most comprehensive strategies, Carol's focus is on retirement accumulation, distribution, estate planning, cash flow, and budgeting. She offers effective tools and techniques so we can simply implement them into our daily lives. More specifically, and near and dear to her heart, is working with families so money strategically passes on from one generation to another. With authenticity and passion, Carol makes certain everything we need aligns with our specific values, goals, and aspirations so people can live according to their deeply held values.

Asking a variety of questions to understand our financial goals, Carol leaves no stone unturned. Are we prepared for an emergency, is our estate planning in order? Do we know that it's more than likely we are overpaying our taxes? What is our home life like? Do we have minor children, adult children, or grandchildren? Do we have enough life insurance? As an example, if a wealthy family member passes away without having set up a will or trust, it can be almost impossible for their loved ones to gain access to their inheritance in a timely fashion. This could not only result in financial loss but create significant family conflicts resulting in bitter feuds between family members. By working with Carol, we can avoid bickering over inheritance issues and instead leave a legacy of love that comes with a peaceful distribution of your estate, and a well-designed estate plan.

Carol even makes certain not to leave behind our beloved pets. After all, she says, our four-legged furry friends are part of the family; she herself has three cherished dogs. And she knows how critical it is to leave provisions for our pets. Should anything happen to you they will be in the hands of those who will love and take care of them for the rest of their lives. Imagine the unnecessary tragedies we can avoid by making certain our loved ones are financially set. We can live with peace of mind and self-assurance that they will always be ok. Carol is proud to know she plays a huge role in reducing the likelihood of family disputes and instead paving a path for peace and harmony.

Moreover, Carol doesn't let the old adage "a woman working in a man's world" define who she is but rather follows her personal philosophy of life. Her own blessed journey is fueled by passion, purpose, and an innate ability to create opportunities for all of us to make the most of our money even with Americans feeling the squeeze of rising expenses. Carol always remains optimistic; such is her nature.

Aside from her professional endeavors, Carol's philanthropic spirit shines. She's involved with dog rescue, transporting pets when they are surrendered, helping to raise funds to pay for the expenses, including quarantine and veterinary care, before the pets are placed in loving, forever homes.

Carol holds a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University. She is also a member of the Retirement Planning Advisory Group and Financial Planning Association.

Besides her work as a financial planner, Carol also conducts workshops and seminars for individuals, attorneys, corporations, and churches. She is always seeking to educate and gets tremendous self-satisfaction sharing her knowledge and expertise.

Carol believes success is not just about wealth — it’s about impact. She helps us get out of debt. She has a genius method she calls "old school" where she advises us to set aside cash every month in envelopes for each expense such as rent, utilities, car payment, and your cell phone bill. It's very effective.

Carol says it's never too early to start your financial planning and she has clients as young as 18 getting a good start on their future.

Carol is most proud of creating a ripple of positive change and that's what she does every time she helps improve their lives and build a secure path for themselves and their loved ones.

Our future looks bright when we live a life rich with purpose and fulfillment.

Learn more about Carol her insights and wisdom in her upcoming radio shows

Close Up Radio recently featured Carol Lane in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday December 2nd at 12pm Eastern, and with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday December 16th at 11am Eastern

For more information, please visit https://www.tfrcinc.com/

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno

