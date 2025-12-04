V SHADES Launches Premium Sunglass Collection Featuring 3 Brand New Styles

V SHADES Premium Sunglasses Collection Monica Fitzpatrick wearing V SHADES Sunglasses | www.instagram.com/monicabfitzz V Shades Logo

V SHADES introduces three new premium sunglass styles and expands its creator-driven fashion platform.

This collection reflects the quality, design, & craftsmanship we set as the standard at V SHADES. We’re inspired by the creators who shape our brand & excited for what we’ll continue building together” — Vincent Smith, Founder of V SHADES and VS Brands

OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- V SHADES has introduced its Premium Sunglass Collection, debuting three new styles designed with a modern fashion edge. The launch marks the next step for V SHADES as both a sunglasses brand and fashion news platform that regularly features working models and creators across its campaigns and content.

The collection features a Geometric Aviator available in all black or with yellow lenses; a Premium Square Frame offered in black, red, and white; and a Premium Rounded Square released in black. Each style reflects the brand’s focus on fashion-forward design and everyday wearability.

V SHADES operates as both a sunglasses retailer and a fashion media platform. Alongside product drops, the brand publishes fashion news, style content, and sunglasses-focused editorial features. Models and creators play a central role in the V SHADES identity, appearing in campaigns, lookbooks, and blog features. The brand regularly partners with emerging talent and modeling agencies, offering opportunities for commissions, visibility, and creative collaboration.

In addition to its product line, V SHADES’ blog covers topics ranging from style guides to sunglasses education, often incorporating creator imagery throughout its editorial features. The brand has been featured in multiple online publications and continues to expand through new collaborations, original content, and product releases.

V SHADES regularly features working models across its campaigns, product imagery, and fashion editorial content. The brand’s current roster can be viewed at VShades.com/models, showcasing the talent represented throughout its visuals and storytelling. Agencies and managers interested in submitting talent or exploring partnership opportunities can do so through the VS Brands Media Partnerships page at VSBrands.com/media-partnerships, which serves as the official submission and collaboration portal for V SHADES and the broader VS Brands network.

The Premium Collection is available now at www.vshades.com/shop/premium.

Learn more about V SHADES Sunglasses at www.VSHADES.COM.

About V SHADES

V SHADES is a sunglasses and fashion media brand that was founded in 2014. The company offers premium eyewear, publishes fashion news and style content, and actively collaborates with models and creators across its campaigns and editorial platforms. Learn more at www.vshades.com.

Instagram / X: @BuyVShades



About VS Brands

Founded in 2014 with the launch of V SHADES and V Social Media of Hollywood, VS Brands has grown into a digital media holding company overseeing a network of online publications across business, entertainment, wellness, technology, spirituality, fashion, finance, food, learning, and lifestyle. The company produces in-depth editorial content, industry interviews, and news coverage and also offers branded merchandise and media services. Learn more at www.vsbrands.com.

