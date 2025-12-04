Deli Star Elevates Executive Leadership and Advances Fresh Sous Vide Technology with Dr. Mark Atkinson Partnership

Dr. Mark Atkinson & Deli Star Partner Deli Star Advances Fresh Sous Vide Technology Deli Star Sous Vide Manufacturing

World‑Renowned Expert Strengthens People Development, Culture, and Brings Nutritional Awareness to Sous Vide Protein

At Deli Star, our philosophy has always been simple: great people make great products.” — Justin Siegel, Deli Star CEO

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deli Star, a deli and sous vide protein manufacturer known for its leadership in food safety, quality, and innovation, today announced a strategic partnership with Dr. Mark Atkinson, a globally recognized executive coach and wellbeing expert. Dr. Atkinson joins the company as Chief People Advisor & Executive Wellbeing Director, where he will help advance Deli Star’s people‑first leadership practices across Executive Leadership, People & Culture, Wellbeing Programs, Community & Sustainability, Strategic Partnerships, and R&D.Dr. Atkinson will also guide Deli Star’s expanding research into the nutritional benefits of sous vide cooking and its impact on human health, supporting the company’s continued commitment to integrity, safety, and innovation.“At Deli Star, our philosophy has always been simple: great people make great products,” said Justin Siegel, CEO at Deli Star. “Building a culture of food safety and quality starts at the top. Rooted in our family values, we believe product integrity flows from the integrity and wellbeing of the people who create them.”Mr. Siegel continued, “Welcoming Dr. Mark Atkinson strengthens that foundation—a rare coach, mentor, and teacher, widely regarded as one of the most impactful leadership minds of his generation. He elevates our people at every level and sharpens our focus on meaningful, future‑forward innovation.”Previously, Dr. Atkinson held senior leadership roles at Bulletproof 360 and Pure North S’Energy Foundation, and co‑founded both the Human Potential Institute and Optimal Mind International. His expertise in conscious leadership, emotional intelligence, and human performance will support Deli Star’s efforts to cultivate grounded, resilient leaders aligned with the company’s mission.Dr. Mark Atkinson added, “I’m honored to join Deli Star at such a meaningful time. What drew me here is the company’s uncommon blend of integrity‑driven leadership, care for its people, and commitment to advancing food science. The team understands the future of food depends on how we develop our people and nourish the world.”“Deli Star’s dedication to understanding how sous vide cooking supports nutrient preservation and human health is nothing short of impressive. Together, we’re uniting leadership development, culture transformation, and nutritional research into a single mission—elevating human wellbeing while advancing meaningful innovation,” added Dr. Atkinson.As part of this partnership, Dr. Atkinson will work closely with Deli Star’s Food Science teams to deepen scientific understanding of how sous-vide cooking preserves nutrients, improves digestibility, and enhances overall human wellbeing. This research also advances Deli Star’s Fresh Sous Vide technology as a catalyst for stronger food safety and quality programs across the industry.About Deli StarDeli Star is a B2B food manufacturing company reimagining what’s possible in protein innovation. Specializing in fresh-prepared deli meats, fresh sous-vide-cooked proteins, and patented food-safety technologies, Deli Star serves many of the most trusted brands and culinary teams across the U.S. Through scientific rigor, operational excellence, and innovation, Deli Star is building a more nutritious, efficient, and sustainable food system.Guided by its purpose—to Nourish Life through Protein with Integrity—Deli Star brings trusted partnerships, advanced research, and a commitment to product excellence to every customer it serves.For more information, visit delistarcorp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.