Andrew Norris Zack Sentenced for his Role in the Murder of Rosenda Strong

Yakima, Washington – United States Attorney Pete Serrano announced that Andrew Norris Zack, age 43, of Wapato, Washington, was sentenced to 40 months in prison to be followed by 3 years of supervised release by Chief United States District Court Judge Stanley A. Bastian. Zack pled guilty to Accessory After the Fact for his role in the 2018 murder of Rosenda Strong and to being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm in a separate matter from 2019.

According to court documents and information presented at sentencing, Jedidah Iesha Moreno shot and killed Rosenda Strong on or about October 5, 2018, following an argument at a residence, known as the House of Souls in Wapato, Washington. Following the murder, Moreno asked for help disposing of Strong’s body. Zack and Jamaal Antwan Pimms assisted Moreno by rolling Strong’s body into a freezer. The freezer, and other appliances, were loaded onto the back of a truck. The body, still inside the freezer, was then dumped by Zack and others near M&R Towing, which is off Highway 97 in Toppenish, Washington.

On July 4, 2019, approximately nine months after Strong’s tragic death, a citizen discovered human remains, which later were identified through dental records as belonging to Strong.

In the 2019 Felon in Possession matter, Zack was found to have been in possession of a loaded Ruger .22 revolver following the execution of a search warrant on a residence in September, 2019.

“Rosenda Strong was ruthlessly murdered. This Defendant was part of trying to keep that murder silenced” stated US Attorney Pete Serrano. “Working alongside our state and tribal partners we were able to keep Rosenda’s voice alive and ensure that her family’s requests for justice were also heard. While this outcome will not bring Rosenda back to life, I hope it allows justice to stand as part of her memory. I’d like to thank our law enforcement partner agencies and the people in my office for their hard work and dedication in bringing this important case to tell Rosenda Strong’s story.”

“More than seven years after this senseless murder, another defendant is being sentenced for helping to conceal the crime in an attempt to evade justice," said W. Mike Herrington, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Seattle field office. "The FBI and our partners are committed to combatting violent crime on tribal lands and throughout the entire state of Washington, and we are dedicated to pursuing justice for victims and their grieving families and communities no matter how long it takes.”

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Yakama Nation. It was prosecuted by presented for prosecution by the Yakama Nation Police Department and the investigation was assisted by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Department and the Washington State Patrol. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Assistant United States Attorneys Thomas J. Hanlon and Michael D. Murphy.

Jamaal Antwan Pimms pleaded guilty to Misprision of a Felony in this case and was sentenced to 26 months in prison on May 28, 2025. Remaining Co- Defendants are pending sentencing.

1:23-cr-02027-SAB

1:21-cr-20208-SAB