Smith County woman sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine

SHERMAN, Texas –A Tyler woman has been sentenced to federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs.

Laura Ann Messay, 38, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant on December 1, 2025.

According to information presented in court, beginning in 2019, Messay conspired with others to distribute and possess 500 grams or more of methamphetamine in the Eastern District of Texas.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Heather Rattan.

