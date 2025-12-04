Amy Schisler, Award-Winning Author, Delivers a Heartwarming Holiday Story of Belonging, Bravery, and Christmas Magic

A Very Loud Christmas — A joyful reminder that every voice matters and every child belongs

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning author Amy Schisler returns with her Amazon bestselling children’s book, A Very Loud Christmas, now available through Barnes & Noble and online retailers nationwide. Featuring charming characters, vibrant illustrations, and a meaningful message about acceptance and belonging, this instant classic is warming hearts far beyond the Christmas season.



Meet Crash, Belle, Carol, Thor, and Joy, the happy, exuberant Loud children who fill every moment with laughter and song. But the other families in their quiet mountain village don’t understand them. The Loud children are left out and misunderstood until a crisis brings the community together. When little Johnny Thompson gets lost in the snowy woods, only this spirited family has the determination needed to bring him safely home.

Schisler revealed that the inspiration for the story came from a memorable family vacation years ago. During a dinner stop, she and her children were repeatedly told they were “too loud,” a moment that sparked her imagination and planted the seed for a tale about joyful children whose enthusiasm becomes their superpower.

“We were just enjoying ourselves,” Schisler explains. “My children were in middle and high school at the time, and we were just having a good time. This story has been on my mind for 10–15 years. I thought it would be fun to write about a family of loud children who ultimately save the day.”

As both a mother and a Catholic writer, Schisler strives to create stories that offer hope and the reminder that every person has inherent value. “If you don’t see the books you’d like to read, write them yourself,” she adds.

In A Very Loud Christmas, Schisler seeks to encourage children to embrace what makes them unique and to appreciate the differences in everyone.

“This is a story about acceptance and recognizing that there will always be people who are misjudged,” Schisler concludes. “Be you and be authentic. You were created with purpose.”

Readers Shout About A Very Loud Christmas

“An excellent resource to help children understand that being loud sometimes has its advantages. I highly recommend this book to parents, not just at Christmas time, but throughout the year.”

Upcoming Author Events

Christmas in Odessa – Book Signing

Saturday, December 6, 2025 | Odessa, DE

Signed copies available; tickets on sale November 1

Eastern Shore Writers Association Holiday Book Festival

Saturday, December 13, 2025 | Kent Island, MD

Meet Amy, purchase signed books, and celebrate with regional authors

Christmas in St. Michaels – Author Meet & Greet

Sunday, December 14, 2025 | St. Michaels, MD

Book signing and holiday festivities on the Eastern Shore

SEEK Conference

Thursday, January 1, 2026 | Columbus, OH

Meet Amy at one of the nation’s largest Catholic conferences

For details on pilgrimages, Bible studies, and retreats, visit Psalm 91 Ministries.

About the Author

Amy Schisler writes inspirational Catholic fiction, children’s books, devotionals, and Bible studies. She has been writing her entire life as both an author and a freelance writer. Growing up in Southern Maryland, she spent much of her childhood on the shores of the Wicomico River, the inspiration for her picture book Crabbing with Granddad and her novel The Devil’s Fortune.

She received her bachelor’s degree from Salisbury University and a master’s degree in Library and Information Science from the University of Maryland. She also holds a Certificate of Theology from the Augustine Institute and is a member of the Catholic Speakers Organization. She also serves as the Director of Summer Roundup with the Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay. Learn more at summerroundup.org, or contact summerroundup@gmail.com.

Schisler is available for interviews.

Website: www.AmySchislerAuthor.com

