SportPersonalities.com Launches Team Chemistry Dashboard to Predict 'Locker Room Drama'

SOFIA, SOFIA, BULGARIA, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SportPersonalities.com, a leader in applied sport psychology and performance profiling, today announced the launch of its new Team Dashboard and Type-by-Type Interaction System. This proprietary tool offers coaches and sports organizations a data-driven solution to predict team chemistry, optimize communication, and resolve conflicts before they impact performance.While traditional analytics focus heavily on physical metrics like speed and strength, SportPersonalities.com addresses the "invisible" variable that often decides championships: psychological synergy. The new platform utilizes the proprietary Blueprint of the Athlete framework to analyze how different personalities interact under pressure.Transforming "Gut Feeling" into DataThe core of the new offering is the Team Interaction Engine, which analyzes 256 unique personality pairings. Instead of relying on intuition, coaches can now view a digital dashboard that provides:Synergy Scoring (1-10): A quantitative metric predicting how well two athletes (or an athlete and a coach) will collaborate.Interaction SWOT Analysis: Detailed breakdowns of Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats for every pair in the locker room. Conflict Prediction : Early warning indicators for "Type A vs. Type B" friction points, such as a Reactive athlete clashing with a Structured captain."We built this system because the most talented teams don't always win. The difference often lies in the mind and the mesh," said Vladimir Novkov, Founder of SportPersonalities.com and a Sport Psychologist with over 15 years of experience. "A training plan without a mental plan is incomplete. Our new dashboard gives coaches the 'psychological schematic' of their team, allowing them to engineer a culture where peak performance is a natural outcome of synergy, not just effort."The Science: The Blueprint of the AthleteUnlike generic personality tests adapted for sports, the Team Dashboard is built on The Blueprint of the Athlete, a specialized framework developed by Novkov. It profiles athletes across four distinct pillars:Drive: Intrinsic vs. Extrinsic motivation.Competitive Style: Self-Improvement vs. Opponent-Dominance.Cognitive Approach: Tactical planning vs. Reactive instinct.Social Style: Collaborative energy vs. Autonomous focus.This granularity allows coaches to identify specific "Sport Profiles"—such as The Captain, The Sparkplug, or The Maverick—and tailor their communication strategies accordingly.AvailabilityThe Team Dashboard is available immediately for coaches, academies, and professional organizations. Packages start with options for small squads (10 reports) up to full organizations (50+ reports), with immediate access to team codes and interaction analysis.For more information or to view a demo of the Team Dashboard, visit https://sportpersonalities.com/coaches-and-teams/ About SportPersonalities.com Founded by Vladimir Novkov, M.A. in Social Psychology and ISSA Certified Elite Trainer, SportPersonalities.com bridges the gap between mind and body. The platform provides athletes and coaches with advanced psychometric tools to enhance self-awareness, improve team dynamics, and achieve psychological synergy. By combining data science with applied sport psychology, SportPersonalities.com helps performers understand not just how they play, but who they are.

