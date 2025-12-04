Retail Live! Launches BUILT by Retail Live in Orlando

First-of-Its-Kind Event Connects the Builders Behind Commercial Development

This event is about relationships... we’re bringing the builders of retail together so projects move faster, smarter, and with stronger partnerships.” — Stacey Mooney, Retail Live! Founder

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retail Live!, one of the nation’s fastest-growing and most results-driven networking platforms for retail real estate, today announced the launch of BUILT by Retail Live!, a brand-new event dedicated to the builders, contractors, consultants, and solution providers who bring commercial developments to life and keep them running smoothly well after the construction phase of development.Expanding the trusted Retail Live! network beyond commercial real estate dealmaking, BUILT by Retail Live! focuses solely on the build and management phases of the real estate cycle, from dirt work to store openings and management of shopping centers. The inaugural event will debut in Orlando at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress on March 31, 2026, serving one of the most active and rapidly growing commercial development corridors in the Southeast. The Retail Live! Southeast event will take place at the same location on April 1, 2026.“Before a retailer opens its doors, an entire ecosystem of service providers makes it possible,” said Retail Live! founder Stacey Mooney. “For years, Retail Live! has successfully connected retailers with brokers, landlords, and developers. BUILT is the natural evolution. It will give service providers direct access to the decision-makers who hire them and give developers a faster, smarter way to build a reliable vendor network.”BUILT by Retail Live! is designed for:- Vendors & Service Providers: general contractors, architects, engineers, signage and lighting companies, paving and landscape crews, portering services, and more.- Developers & Owners: retail, mixed-use, and outparcel developers seeking vetted partners.- Property & Asset Managers: overseeing capital improvements and tenant build-outs.- Retail Chains: construction managers and facilities directors building or refreshing stores.The half-day program (12 PM – 5 PM) includes networking and lunch, a keynote session titled “Building Retail Smarter,” an exhibitor-style networking floor with pre-scheduled meetings, and a closing happy hour mixer. The format mirrors Retail Live!’s signature high-energy, high-ROI structure, condensed into a powerful afternoon.For service providers, BUILT offers direct access to developers and retailers actively sourcing vendors, which is something rarely offered at traditional industry conferences. For developers and owners, it provides a one-stop resource to quickly identify, vet, and connect with qualified regional and national partners.“This event is about relationships — the human side of commercial real estate development and management,” Mooney said. “We’re bringing the builders of retail together so projects move faster, smarter, and with stronger partnerships.”Sponsorship & Exhibitor Opportunities- Exhibitor tables range from $995–$1,495, with sponsorship options including:- Title Sponsor ($10,000) – keynote introduction, stage branding, premium visibility, four exhibitor tables- Networking Sponsor ($5,000) – branded bar signage and drink tickets- Badge Sponsor ($3,000) – branding on all attendee badges- Coffee Sponsor ($2,000) – branded coffee station and signageAbout Retail Live!Founded by industry veteran Stacey Mooney, Retail Live! is a national retail real estate networking platform built to create meaningful, action-driven connections between expanding retailers, landlords, brokers, and industry partners.With the launch of BUILT by Retail Live!, the brand continues its mission to serve the full lifecycle of retail real estate.Registration and Additional InformationMore details and registration will be available at builtbyretaillive.com

