Palisade Group and Pearlmark Complete $34 Million Acquisition of Silicon Valley Industrial Property

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palisade Group (“Palisade”), in partnership with Pearlmark Real Estate (“Pearlmark”) (collectively, “Sponsorship”), closed on the acquisition of 7411 Central Avenue (the “Property”) in Newark, California. Sponsorship will jointly renovate and manage the Property to attract advanced manufacturing tenants in Silicon Valley.7411 Central Avenue is an infill industrial asset totaling 143,086 square feet and situated on an 8-acre site. The Property has efficient rear-loading design, auto parking ratio of 2.2 per 1,000 square feet, above market dock-high door count, 24’ clear heights, and immediate access to I-880, the Dumbarton Bridge, and the surrounding Fremont, San Jose, and Bay Area markets.Sponsorship will execute a full building modernization including power infrastructure upgrades, building systems improvements, new office space and employee amenities, sustainable landscaping, and a façade and paving refresh. The Property, featuring a heavy power spec of 4,000 amps, is poised to take advantage of its location near major tech employers in Silicon Valley and the tailwinds of the growing artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing sector in the Bay Area.“We were attracted to 7411 Central’s power infrastructure, site configuration, and integral location within the fast-growing, high-tech 880 corridor,” said Spencer Rose, Managing Principal with Palisade. “This property will attract high-quality advanced manufacturing users seeking flexible, modern space that supports their technology innovations and the employees that power them.”“7411 Central is a unique opportunity to acquire an infill industrial property with value-add potential in the Bay Area with excellent functionality, strong regional connectivity, flexible use potential, and above-market power capacity that is highly desired by today’s innovative manufacturing firms,” said Rich Dougherty, Vice President and lead executive on the transaction for Pearlmark.“We are excited to partner with Palisade on this well-located shallow bay industrial opportunity where we plan to invest significant capital to upgrade to Class A standards along with the power infrastructure to attract a high-quality tenant,” added Stephen Quazzo, CEO and Co-Founder of Pearlmark.Representing the seller and assisting with the transaction were Jason Ovadia, David Sesi and Jason Cranston from JLL, and Ed Hofer and Casey Ricksen from Colliers.About Palisade GroupFounded in 2023, Palisade Group is a full-service real estate investment manager focused on creating long-term value in office and industrial properties across select lifestyle and gateway markets. Palisade Group currently oversees $275 million in assets and a commercial real estate portfolio encompassing 1.25 million square feet. The firm is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. For more information, please visit: www.palisadegrp.com About PearlmarkPearlmark is a Chicago-based investment firm that targets domestic core-plus to value-add real estate opportunities via commingled funds, separate accounts, and joint venture structures. Since 1996, the Pearlmark team has sponsored more than 15 real estate equity and debt investment programs and completed 609 real estate equity and debt transactions on behalf of investors, representing $6.3 billion in equity capital commitments, $14.7 billion in gross investment value, and 173 originated loans aggregating over $2.3 billion in commitments. Pearlmark is dedicated to creating value for its investors and offers a range of investment opportunities nationwide across various property types (primarily industrial and multifamily). For more information, please visit https://www.pearlmark.com

